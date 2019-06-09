If there is a Scott Robertson bandwagon zooming by, I'm hopping on it.

New Zealand Rugby's new broom must surely sweep Robertson into the All Blacks coaching job after this year's World Cup.

The looming departure of Steve Tew - a self-described "rather large shadow" – as NZR boss may see Ian Foster's chance of taking the top job plummet.

Foster, All Blacks coach Steve Hansen's loyal and longtime deputy, was part of a succession plan which will get a re-write with Tew gone.

That opens up the race.

And Crusaders coach Robertson's credentials are starting to reach the impossible-to-ignore status. He has that magic touch.

In the age of sports statistics for just about everything, there is also an indefinable aspect to coaching. As the league guru Graham Lowe loves to say, coaching is an art not a science.

Another way to put it is that some coaches excel at getting their players on the same page.

There were great examples of this, in good and bad ways, in New Zealand over the weekend.

The first came at Mt Smart Stadium, where Steve Kearney's Warriors are falling apart at the seams.

Kearney has worked for and with the best in the business, two quite different characters in Craig Bellamy and Wayne Bennett. But the coaching knack is not something that is easily passed on.

Bennett is the ultimate coaching conundrum. To the outsider, he is drier than Queensland scrub in summer, with a face chiselled out of cold concrete, and a smile that…well, it isn't a smile.

And yet he is a master at getting the best out of people, even when he is old enough to be a great-grandfather to his players at South Sydney.

Melbourne Storm boss Bellamy has constructed the most remarkable football club in the southern hemisphere, a masterpiece in development and strategy situated in a league outpost.

If ever a team is on the same page it is the Melbourne Storm, as the Warriors found out on Saturday evening.

When the Warriors made their one bid for glory during the second half, the Storm responded with a blanket of dirty defensive tricks. It was coordinated mayhem, with a purpose. It worked.

When the Storm broke free, despite being a man down, the incomparable Cameron Smith dribbled a kick over the Warriors line and Jesse Bromwich flew onto the loose ball for a try. Prop or no prop, someone in the vicinity knew what was coming next.

The Storm are almost always organised, calm and yet ferocious whether they are winning by 30 or trying to mount a comeback.

And so are Scott Robertson's Crusaders, who demolished the Rebels on Saturday night.

Like many others, I had Joe Schmidt - the Irish boss - as deserved and outright favourite to succeed Hansen as All Black coach before Schmidt decided to take a break for family reasons after this year's World Cup.

The Jamie Joseph/Tony Brown combo was then my dark horse pick.

But with Robertson hurtling towards a three-out-of-three title record as a Super Rugby coach, it's clear New Zealand may have unearthed a very special coach.

Robertson seems to love the job, and the enthusiasm is infectious. Yes, he has a great squad, but they have had injury and other issues and he's getting the best out of them.

The Crusaders deserve a lot of credit for installing a coach whose quirky character seemed at odds with their traditions, a man who has unleashed a new era of Crusader dominance.

The Crusaders are a very different animal under Robertson - what stands out is the freedom and confidence with which they attack a la Saturday night in Christchurch.

Having taken a foot off the Chiefs throat in Suva, they revelled in going on with the job against the Melbourne outfit.

Robertson is a rookie by international standards, but his rise is irresistible and he believes his own experiences as a test player stand him in good stead. In typical fashion, Robertson indicated last year he is ready, and would love the job.

There is some risk, but the potential rewards look exceptional. And sometimes, a person simply earns the right.

The idea that the All Blacks coach needs to have worked overseas or been involved with the test side has credence. But a special game-changer has turned up.