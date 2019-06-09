If there is a Scott Robertson bandwagon zooming by, I'm hopping on it.

New Zealand Rugby's new broom must surely sweep Robertson into the All Blacks coaching job after this year's World Cup.

The looming departure of Steve Tew - a self-described "rather large shadow" – as NZR boss may see Ian Foster's chance of taking the top job plummet.

Foster, All Blacks coach Steve Hansen's loyal and longtime deputy, was part of a succession plan which will get a re-write with Tew gone.

That opens up the race.

And Crusaders coach Robertson's credentials are starting to reach the impossible-to-ignore

