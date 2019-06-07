COMMENT:

On Saturday we face one of the biggest challenges in the game.

As well as taking on the top of the table Melbourne Storm, we have to deal with the experience, grit and guile of Cameron Smith.

He's the best player in the game in my opinion.

He's so calm and relaxed and he says the right things as a leader on the field.

Cam is not as flashy as some other players that fans love to watch but he is so methodical the way he picks teams apart and really sharp with his passes. And he can change

