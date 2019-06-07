On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
He's so calm and relaxed and he says the right things as a leader on the field.
Cam is not as flashy as some other players that fans love to watch but he is so methodical the way he picks teams apart and really sharp with his passes. And he can changemomentum with his kicking game.
I got to know Smithy quite well when I was in Melbourne and his family really welcomed us into the club.
He's going to reach 400 NRL games this year – which is incredible – and he is really durable.
But the most important thing is that he loves footy; he enjoys playing and so it is not a chore for him to keep young and fresh.
He does push the limits though – and gets away with quite a lot - but all the good players do.