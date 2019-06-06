Week 1: The Way-Too-Early Edition

1) INDIA



Last week: -

Record: 1-0

After their weird, bound-by-law absence from the first five days of the tournament, India loudly announced their arrival with a trouncing of match-hardened but hopeless South Africa. The spinners are full of guile, the top order is awesome and Jasprit Bumrah's pace and fire is the cherry on top.

2) AUSTRALIA



Last week: -

Record: 1-0

This is more based on lead-in form as they have only played Afghanistan and perhaps didn't carve through the minnows as easily as they would have liked. Still, their bowling attack is formidable and wee Davey Dumb-dumb is back in the runs … sigh.

Joe Root, England's favourite son-in-law (for the next few weeks at least).

3) ENGLAND



Last week: -

Record 1-1

At this point the Pakistan loss should be seen as a wonderful anomaly but any more hiccups and it'll be valid to ask whether the pressure of hosting aligned to pre-tournament favouritism is weighing heavily. The bowling attack looks especially vulnerable to outright aggression from ball one.

Matt Henry knows Sri Lankan batsmen do not like loud noises. Photo / AP

4) NEW ZEALAND



Last week: -

Record: 2-0

There has been plenty of angst over the squeaky-bum victory against Bangladesh but the important factor is the first three matches were must-win, and they're two-thirds of the way there. Mitchell Santner can be excused but the remaining allrounders, including Tom Latham, must aim up.

5) WEST INDIES



Last week: -

Record: 1-0

The match tonight against Australia will give a more accurate gauge as to where they're at but the signs are optimistic. If their win against Pakistan was a template, there's little mystery to how they're going to attack: with pace and with a lot of short balls.

6) PAKISTAN



Last week: -

Record: 1-1

Their first two matches could be packaged into a DVD to tell the complete history of Pakistani cricket. Dreadful one day, perfect the next. Oh, and they (somehow) got the ball to reverse against England. Two games in, they're the clichéd dangerous wildcard.

An in-form Shakib Al Hasan has given Bangladesh hope. Photo / AP

7) BANGLADESH



Last week: -

Record: 1-1

If beating South Africa wasn't a signal, then their refusal to lie down when being outplayed by New Zealand should be: the Bangers are no longer the soft touches of the World Cup. An in-form Shakib Al Hasan makes them a match for most, though they're probably one decent pace bowler short.

8) SOUTH AFRICA

Last week: -

Record: 0-3

It doesn't matter what the name across the front of your shirt says, selection and game plans count. South Africa can't change the first point but they can change the second and they need to fast. Five wins from the remaining six gives them an outside chance for the semis, but it's hard to see it.

9) SRI LANKA

Last week: -

Record: 1-1

They came into the tournament looking like a bad team and have done nothing to change those perceptions. Simply awful against New Zealand and only marginally better against Afghanistan, they need an injection of strong vitamins. Failing that, Angelo Mathews has to score a run.

10) AFGHANISTAN

Last week: -

Record: 0-2

Their very presence makes them the feel-good story of the tournament but you have the sneaking feeling they blew their best chance for a win chasing a small target against Sri Lanka in Cardiff. They get NZ on a traditionally turning track at Taunton, which could make things interesting.