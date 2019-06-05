By Liam Napier at The Oval

New Zealand's World Cup train almost stalled at The Oval station. The lights, pressure and glare of the grand stage weighed heavily to expose nerves and crack a controlled chase that quickly imploded to near cripple the Black Caps campaign before it chugs into much more formidable foes.

In an atmosphere to rival Chittagong outnumbered Kiwi fans rode every ball, every run, every loopy let off and French cut, after the Bangladesh spinners turned the screws to test the core of New Zealand's resilience.

Two wickets the difference in the end, this was unconvincing.

