Queensland continued their tradition of second half comebacks to win an enthralling first State of Origin match on Wednesday night.

The Maroons trailed 8-0 at halftime, but stormed home in the second half, scoring three tries to win 18-14.

Two Dane Gagai touchdowns in the space of five minutes broke the game open, and the home side were good enough to hang on, despite a late Blues resurgence.

Latrell Mitchell was sinbinned for a professional foul midway through the second half, while the Queensland spine of Kalyn Ponga, Cameron Munster, Daly Cherry-Evans and Ben Hunt outpointed their highly rated New South Wales' opposites.

Advertisement

The Maroons pack were also superb, and the Queensland side showed much more desire and intensity in the final 60 minutes, with Brad Fittler's team perhaps a bit complacent after their historic series win last year.

It was a high quality contest, and showed the series has lost none of its lustre, after almost four decades.

After converting an early penalty, New South Wales crossed for the first Origin try of 2019 through Josh Morris in the 19th minute. It was relatively soft, though that might be underselling the brilliance of fullback James Tedesco. His acceleration and step created an overlap – as he eluded Cameron Munster – and the veteran Morris was good enough to crash over five metres from the sideline.

Queensland were struggling around the ruck to contain Tedesco and Damien Cook, but still created plenty of their own chances.

A Corey Oates effort was disallowed after the Broncos winger scraped the sideline just before he dived for the corner flag, and later Dylan Napa was close to forcing a precise Daly Cherry-Evans grubber, but the ball was adjudged to have rolled under his body at the crucial moment.

The Maroons were also profiting down their right edge, with Will Chambers finding open spaces but they lacked the final finishing touch.

David Klemmer and Paul Vaughan had earlier set a great platform, with the Knights prop driving over the advantage line at will.

It was a frenetic contest, which has become a trademark of the interstate series.

Felise Kaufisi came up with a try saving tackle on a flying Tedesco, before the Blues fullback nabbed his opposite number Ponga after the Knight fullback had found some rare open space in the first half.

In a halftime interview from the sheds Queensland coach Kevin Walters promised fire and brimstone in the second half, and his team responded.

They lifted noticeably in the first 10 minutes, roared on by a 52,191 crowd, and were rewarded when Oates crossed – with a typical Clark Kent-esque dive – after a smart Ponga wrap around in the 52nd minute.

Queensland were in the ascendency, and Matt Gillett had a decent appeal for a penalty try, as he was taken out by Latrell Mitchell chasing a Cherry-Evans grubber. It wasn't given, but Mitchell was sinbinned for his early tackle.

The Blues did well to repel 10 minutes of almost constant pressure with the Roosters centre off the field, before Gagai intercepted a Jack Wighton flick pass and ran 90 metres to score in the 66th minute.

Gagai extended his remarkable Origin record five minutes later – now 11 tries from as many games – with a brilliant finish after a Ponga cut out three defenders with a bullet pass.

Jake Trbojevic crossed in the 76th minute, after smart work on the inside, to reduce the deficit, but the home side were good enough to see out the final stages.

Queensland 18 (D Gagai 2, C Oates tries; K Ponga 2 cons, pen)

New South Wales 14 (J Morris, J Trbojevic tries; N Cleary 2 cons, pen)

Halftime: 0-8