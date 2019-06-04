Israel Folau to rugby league? It could be on the cards but once again there's a big caveat.

The Daily Telegraph has revealed that before having his contract terminated by Rugby Australia last month, Folau offered his bosses the chance to view all his future religious social media posts before he pushed publish.

If he was to return to rugby league, a game he last played in 2010, the newspaper reports he would have the same offer for NRL clubs around social media use.

However he faces a similar stalemate with potential NRL clubs over the controversial post that led to his downfall.

Advertisement

According the Telegraph Folau won't delete his April Twitter post that condemned drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists and idolaters to hell because the 30-year-old believes he himself will go to hell if did remove the post.

Removing the post he reportedly a sticking point for any NRL club.

The Telegraph reports at least one NRL club has made 'discreet inquiries' into whether Folau is interested in a return to the 13-man game. Folau made his rugby league debut for the Melbourne Storm in 2007 playing two seasons before heading north to the Broncos for another two years.

He also represented Australia as well as Queensland in State of Origin before making the sensational switch to Australian Rules. There he struggled for regular gametime with AFL side Greater Western Sydney before signing with Rugby Australia where he became a regular in the Wallabies.

One source told the Telegraph that Folau will never delete the post and will forego any future sporting career, instead deciding to focus on his church.

The 30-year-old rugby star and his team are still considering their next steps, and one of them could include challenging Rugby Australia in the Supreme Court over his high-level breach of contract.

Another option could be taking up the case with the Fair Work Commission by lodging a complaint for unlawful dismissal on religious grounds. He will have until June 10 to begin that process.

Folau decided not to appeal through Rugby Australia's internal channels, saying that he feared he would receive unfair treatment during the process.

"My decision not to commence Rugby Australia's appeal process is in no way an acceptance of the judicial panel's findings," Folau said in a statement on last month.

"I simply do not have confidence in Rugby Australia's ability to treat me fairly or lawfully throughout this process."