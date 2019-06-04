A racing yacht valued at $450,000 has been abandoned by its Kiwi crew in the Pacific Ocean, destined to disintegrate on a reef.

Professional racing yacht Ran Tan II was en route from Auckland to California on Thursday for the start of the Transpac race when its keel sunk to the bottom of the ocean.

The crew were forced to send out a mayday about 3000 kms off the coast of Mexico when they noticed issues with the underside of the boat. They then weathered a nervous night on board.

The next morning the keel detached completely with the crew remaining on the yacht, despite the risk of it tipping over.

Biding their time until a Mexican tuna boat collected them seven hours later, they drank beer and ate crackers with cheese in consolation over the loss of their boat.

"It has been a bit devastating and overwhelming but a lot worse things happen to other people so at least our guys are all alive," owner Brian Petersen told Stuff.

"The boat won't sink because it's made of carbon and foam. It'll just float and stay upright for a while before eventually rolling over," owner Brian Petersen said.

"It'll drift in the North Equatorial Current until it runs up against a coral reef ... slowly chewed into a thousand million bits. That'll be the end of it."

Petersen purchased the yacht three and a half years ago and had competed in a number of races including the 2017 Sydney to Hobart race.