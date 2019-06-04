COMMENT:

There will be innumerable good judges of rugby talent left bewildered if Brad Weber is ignored by the All Blacks this year.

This season the Chiefs halfback has delivered one of the great battling-against-the-odds campaigns, where his energy, tenacity and ability to make things happen are the primary, and maybe only, reason his team is still clinging to the hope of making the playoffs.

Weber has been irrepressible – seemingly powered by a conviction that if he keeps running and keeps believing, those around him will find it infectious.

It hasn't always worked out like that, but it did

