By Niall Anderson in London

They acknowledged that they'd received some rather favourable conditions, but the Black Caps bowlers have opened the Cricket World Cup with a terrific tactical template.

In routing Sri Lanka for 136 in their 10-wicket thumping in Cardiff, the bowling unit produced an assertive display, striking early and maintaining the pressure to never let Sri Lanka off the hook.

Kicked off by a wicket with the second ball of the game from Matt Henry, Kane Williamson backed up his bowlers with aggressive captaincy on a green seaming surface. Whether it was adding extra close-in fielders, bringing back strike bowlers for additional stints, or extending their spells, the message was clear – the Black Caps wanted to try and make the most of high-leverage situations.

"We knew that we had to put the foot down," explained Henry, who took 3-29.

"Especially when we did take wickets, we kept coming hard at them and shut them down as quick as we could."

What would have been most rewarding was the fact that every bowler used chipped in with a wicket, and Henry knows you can't solely rely on strike bowlers to make the breakthroughs.

"You don't get results like this without the whole unit bowling well, and I think everyone put their hand up. We managed to take wickets right through which was key, so the fact that Lockie [Ferguson] came on with brilliant pace, managing to take key wickets, Colin [de Grandhomme] as well getting the job done, everyone put their hand up at different times which was great."

Ferguson enjoyed the freedom of starting his spell with three batsmen already in the pavilion, using Sri Lanka's situation to try and pile on the pressure.

"It definitely makes my job easier when there's a few wickets on the board," he said.

"They're a little bit hesitant facing me and when that happens it creates a lot more chances for me and the style I bowl."

Lockie Ferguson celebrates taking the wicket of Jeevan Mendis. Photo / Getty

That style was working superbly in Cardiff, with some fiery bouncers leaving the Sri Lankan batsmen ducking and weaving - continuing the Black Caps' aggressive approach as he utilised the pace in the wicket.

"I think that will be pretty common at a lot of the grounds, they're creating quicker wickets. The ball does travel but you also have that bouncer option. Through my whole career it has been part of my weaponry where I try to create a bit of unease."

Ferguson cautioned that sometimes quick wickets means the ball merely travels out of the park faster, and the Black Caps bowlers certainly aren't going to have things their own way during the entire Cup.

Day-night games in batting-friendly conditions are on the way – and their success will be difficult to replicate on flatter wickets, especially if they can't snag early scalps.

But, if they can restrict the opposition, then it has significant flow-on effects for the entire side, such as those enjoyed by opener Martin Guptill.

"If we bowl first in the next few games we can hopefully continue to do that and make it difficult for their guys to score," said Guptill.

"Then if we can come out and play with a bit of freedom like we did with the bat, I think we'll have a pretty successful tournament."