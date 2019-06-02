Jumps racing returns to Ellerslie today with two competitive prestige-jumping races and a couple of interesting maiden jumping races.

The McGregor Grant Steeplechase, run over 4150 metres and twice over the famous Ellerslie hill, has drawn an excellent field headlined by the Raymond Connors trained, Max.

The Connors family is synonymous with jumping at Ellerslie with multiple big race victories with Wise Men Say and the incomparable, Hypnotize.

While Max has yet to reach those lofty heights, he looks well placed today after a solid run in the Waikato Steeplechase. He is a previous winner over the hill at Ellerslie and, according to his trainer, he looks hard to beat.

"The track was too quick for him at Te Rapa," says Connors.

"With a Heavy track and twice over the Ellerslie hill, he should be hard to beat."

The biggest danger to Max is likely to come from the Kevin Myers trained, Gagarin.

An excellent hurdler in his early days, which included wins in the Hawke's Bay Hurdle plus a win and a second in the Great Northern Hurdle.

After nearly two years on the sideline, he went chasing last season but it is not until this season that his chasing has gone to a new level. He was a good second at Wanganui and then was only narrowly touched off in the Waikato Steeplechase by Shamal. He handles Heavy tracks and looks the hardest for Max to beat.

The KS Browne Hurdle is a competitive race made up of experienced campaigners such as Raisafuasho. Wee Biskit and No Change plus a newcomer to the open division in Duffers Creek.

The Kevin Myers-trained, Duffers Creek, was ultra-impressive when winning a Maiden Hurdle at Te Rapa in early May.

There is no doubting his talent and, if he can cope with the rise in class, he looks the one to beat.

Jockey, Shaun Fannin, has no issue with the rise in class.

"He retains good flat ability and has schooled over hurdles for many years prior to his debut hurdle win. He handles heavy tracks and will be hard to beat," says Fannin.

The Coca Cola Maiden Hurdle is an even affair with many chances. The Ken Duncan trained, Alfie Dee, has shown handy ability on the flat including a last start second at Woodville. He is sure to be well schooled and has the services of jockey, Aaron Kuru.



Trainer, John Bell, is having an amazing run, which included two winners at Ellerslie on Saturday. In the Dunstan Feeds Maiden Steeplechase, he has the quality flat performer, Storming The Tower.

The former Rotorua Cup winner was seen to be making good ground late in a maiden steeplechase at Te Rapa two weeks ago. With natural improvement, he will be hard to hold out.

Selections

• McGregor Grant Steeplechase – Max, $3.8 FF

• KS Browne Hurdle – Duffers Creek, $3 FF

• Coca-Cola Maiden Hurdle – Alfie Dee.

- Craig Baker is the racing manager at the Auckland Racing Club and jumps racing expert.