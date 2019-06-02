Live updates of the Cricket World Cup pool match between South Africa and Bangladesh.













Bangladesh open their account at the 2019 Cricket World Cup against South Africa at The Oval in London.

The Proteas will be keen to get their tournament back on track following a poor showing in the first game of the World Cup where they were thrashed by hosts England. Chasing 312 for victory, South Africa were bowled out for just 207 to lose by 104 runs.

The sides were in opposite groups four years ago and last faced off at the World Cup at the 2011 tournament. On that day South Africa posted 284 in their 50 overs before bowling out Bangladesh for just 78.

Following today's game South Africa next play India on Wednesday night NZT, in what will be India's opening game of the World Cup - and South Africa's third.

Bangladesh next play the Black Caps the same day, also at The Oval.

The Bangladesh squad has come to the World Cup with the stated intention of reaching the quarterfinals for the second consecutive time.

And the Bangladeshis have form on their side after beating the West Indies three times in the last month to win the tri-nations title in Ireland.

South Africa also holds no fear for them, after winning their home series four years ago, and their match at the 2007 World Cup. Those are Bangladesh's only three wins against South Africa in 20 ODIs.

South Africa is counting on its knowledge of playing the Oval in the tournament opener, even though it was outplayed by England and lost by 104 runs.

With first-game nerves out of the way, South Africa needs an improved batting effort after the bowlers did well to contain England to 311.

The defeat exposed South Africa's reliance on a few batsmen, especially Quinton de Kock, who made 68, and captain Faf du Plessis. Hashim Amla, who retired hurt against England and returned to play after taking a ball to his helmet, is available.