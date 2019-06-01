Jazz Tevaga has found his niche in the NRL.

With the skill and speed to play at dummy half, and ability and desire to play at lock, the 23-year-old has become one of the more productive utility men in the competition.

It's a role that suits him for the time being, but he's quick to admit he doesn't want to wear the No.14 on his back for his entire career.

"I don't mind it, as long as I'm in the 17 I guess," the 2018 interchange player of the year tells the Herald. "(But) I've got that 13 jersey in my eyes down the track.

"That's further down the track; I know I've got a lot of improving to do in my game and I'm happy with the utility role I'm playing."

To your average spectator, it might not seem as though there's much of a difference in starting and playing good minutes off the bench. But starting the game in the middle is one of the more demanding roles in the league, facing the brunt of the opposition before fatigue has a chance to even begin setting in.

While Tevaga prides himself on his defensive ability, he knows it's not where it needs to be in order to be a force in the starting role yet.

Lachlan Burr has made a solid start to his Warriors career. Photo / Phtosport

Despite playing about 40 minutes per game, Tevaga is one of the team's top tacklers and averages 28 in each outing at a success rate of 93 per cent. He and Lachlan Burr have become a reliable one-two punch in the middle for the Warriors, with Burr emerging as one of the bargain signings of the offseason.

"I say my defence is my forte, it's pretty strong, but to play 13 you have to play big minutes and to start off the game is pretty tough. It does take a toll on you later on so if I can work on my defence and keeping it at a high level while I'm on the field the whole time that's the main area.

"I've got a lot of improving to do, a lot of work to do before I cement down that jersey. Lachie is doing a good job at the moment, so I'm happy with where I'm at at the moment."