Kiwi shot put great Dame Valerie Adams has parted ways with her long-time manager Nick Cowan.

In a statement posted on her Facebook page, Adams announced that she will be splitting with Cowan, who has been her manager for 14 years, to join sports management agency Halo Sport.

"Hey all – just a quick note to let you know that I have made some changes to the structure of my team," she said.

"Nick Cowan and I have agreed to part ways. Nick has decided to pursue other endeavours and I wish him well in those and thank him for all of his work over the years.

Advertisement

"I have made the decision to join the team at Halo Sport … and I am looking forward to working with them."

According to the Halo Sport website, the agency represents some of New Zealand's top athletes and personalities.

In March this year, the two-time Olympic gold medallist welcomed her second child.