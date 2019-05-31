Grant Elliott is predicting the Black Caps will have a chance of a semi-final berth in the Cricket World Cup, but it won't come without a fight.

"I see the top three spots as being pretty safe for England, India and Australia with New Zealand, South Africa and Pakistan scrapping for the fourth spot, " the 83-cap former Black Caps all-rounder said.

Elliott, the hero of the 2015 World Cup, will be the co-host of ANZ Sports Scene during this year's tournament, along with popular Radio Sport host Marc Peard. He will also be writing an expert weekly column.

Elliott and Peard made their first appearance one to remember, donning Black Caps pyjamas as part of ANZ's "Pyjarmy Army" initiative.

"We want Kiwis to stay up overnight and show their support for the Black Caps by becoming part of the Pyjarmy Army," Elliott explained.

To be part of this initiative, fans need to text 'PJ' to 332, where they will get a link to update their Facebook page.

Elliott, who hit the winning six in the World Cup semi-final against South Africa at Eden Park four years ago, believes his former teammates can go all the way this time.

"We just need to make the semis. Once you get to the semis, it's anyone's game. Pressure starts setting in. We have the match-winners in the team, let's back the boys."

Elliott and Peard will present an ANZ Sports Scene special on Sunday morning following the Black Caps' World Cup opener against Sri Lanka.