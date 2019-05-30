COMMENT:

The Black Caps won't be too worried about the big loss to the West Indies in the final cricket World Cup warm-up game, but other things are a definite concern.

There's always a chance of running into the mercurial Chris Gayle or Andre Russell at their belligerent best and getting belted like most of our bowlers did. It won't be the last time the Windies do that to an opponent.



What should worry national coach Gary Stead and captain Kane Williamson is that, at least from the outside, they haven't settled on a starting XI for the first match against Sri Lanka this weekend.

Grant Elliott tells the story of the 2015 CWC semi-final against South Africa where he hitting the winning runs to take NZ to their first ever CWC final.

At the same stage four years ago, every squad member knew exactly what their role was and what was expected of them.



I hate to say it, but this team isn't quite that settled just yet.

The West Indies batsmen, led by Chris Gayle, smashed 421 against the Black Caps' bowling attack in Bristol. Photo / Getty

There are still a number of decisions to be made, not least of which is who partners Martin Guptill at the top of the order.



Henry Nicholls has proven he's comfortable at the top level (he's one of the leading test batsmen in the world) but I would roll the dice by picking Colin Munro and then push Nicholls into the middle order.

Munro can get ahead of the run rate early on and his aggression would take some pressure off Guptill, who often needs a bit of time to get himself in. To win this tournament we will need to settle on an opening pair to compete against the likes of England's Roy/Bairstow and Australia's Finch/Warner.



Another big talking point is whether we play one or two spinners or any spinner at all.

A lot will depend on the conditions, but I'm keen on having a wicket-taking spinner in the XI.

Brendon McCullum, our captain during the run into the 2015 final, was a big believer that every bowler should want to take wickets at all times. If that philosophy is carried on, Ish Sodhi should get the nod over Mitch Santner.



Gayle was particularly severe on Matt Henry in Bristol and I suspect that would settle any debate on whether he starts over Tim Southee.

Henry is familiar with English conditions and has performed well, having played some county cricket. But Southee's international experience is worth gold and a key factor which gets you over the line under extreme pressure.

Henry could yet play an important part in this World Cup and may be needed during the tournament as in 2015, when he played in the final.



The biggest conundrum for me is what to do with Tom Blundell. His hundred in Bristol and uncertainty around a return date for the injured Tom Latham means Blundell should be the wicketkeeper in Cardiff.

But it will be very interesting to see if Latham replaces the in-form batter when he is fit again.



If Blundell's rich vein of form continues (he also scored heavily in the recent friendlies against Australia) the selectors could be forced to drop either Latham or Nicholls – something unimaginable just a few weeks ago.

Tom Blundell has been in excellent form, scoring a ton against the West Indies in the final warmup game ahead of the World Cup. Photo / Photosport

That is part of the beauty of the World Cup, that a lot can change in a short time - it is about playing the right combinations at the right time.



The key to the Black Caps' success will be adapting to that change and having a core of senior players all firing at crucial times.



In Williamson, Guptill, Ross Taylor, Southee and Trent Boult we have cool heads and heaps of experience. These proven match-winners will need to lead the charge when game one begins against a struggling Sri Lanka team on Saturday night.



Australia, England and India are undoubtedly the favourites to win this World Cup – but the Black Caps will be there, lurking just outside the glare of the spotlight.



And that's how we like it.

Grant Elliott played 83 ODI matches for New Zealand and was named Man of the Match in the 2015 World Cup semifinal win over South Africa at Eden Park. Elliott will co-host ANZ Sports Scene with Marc Peard for the duration of the 2019 Cricket World Cup.