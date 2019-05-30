Five, six, or steady-the-ship at the top. Wherever Henry Nicholls slots in at the Cricket World Cup, he hopes to bring the same assured approach.

In a similar manner to Michael Bevan and Chris Harris in their heyday, Nicholls is becoming something of a Mr fix it, a man for a crisis, for the Black Caps.

Ranked fifth among the world's best test batsmen, behind only Kane Williamson from a New Zealand perspective, Nicholls' versatility in the 50-over format could now feature at this World Cup.

Colin Munro's ongoing struggles at the top may thrust Nicholls in to partner Martin Guptill for New Zealand's opening match against Sri Lanka in Cardiff on Saturday.

Equally, if Gary Stead opts to roll the dice on Munro's vulnerable power hitting, Nicholls could easily find himself at five or six, where he has spent the majority of his ODI career, depending on Tom Latham's availability.

This floating predicament on the eve of the tournament could be unsettling, yet Nicholls appears relaxed.

Perhaps that's because he knew this situation was coming, and has prepared accordingly.

Nicholls in action against Bangladesh in February 2019. Photo / Photosport

While his promotion to open in four innings, where he averaged 35, during the home summer against India and Bangladesh caught many by surprise, Nicholls reveals plans were hatched as far back as November last year.

"It was something we spoke about at the start of the summer heading over to the UAE. I've opened for Canterbury and usually bat three when I go back for them so it wasn't too different," the 27-year-old left-hander tells the Herald. "I had to be really clear about not putting too much pressure on myself. I enjoyed the role, and if it comes up whenever I'm ready to do that. Whether it's five, six or up the top it's just little mental adjustments.

"When you're at the top not too much changes. Gup is up the other end and we know what a quality player he is. Sometimes you get caught up in not so much trying to match him but just giving him the strike so you've got to play your way and know he's always going to do his thing. It's about complementing him and knowing my game."

Nicknamed "toe", with the "rag" dropped from his childhood days as the youngest of three brothers, Nicholls made his ODI debut on Boxing Day of 2015 against Sri Lanka after averaging 75.6 in that domestic season.

He always played with aggression, freedom and tempo but his temperament has since featured prominently - this area of strength largely stemming from compelling recent test form.

Nicholls notched his maiden ODI half century before donning the whites but after patchy early test contributions, his stomach for the fight was evident in a gritty 76 off 140 balls at Centurion in March 2017 against a relentless barrage from South Africa's vaunted pace attack.

Black Cap, Henry Nicholls in action against Australia in the one day international cricket match at Eden Park. Photo / Nick Reed.

Arriving at the crease with New Zealand 3-5 and then 4-7, Nicholls stood firm for over four hours.

Since that defining knock, confidence and a sense of belonging in all formats have followed favoured flourishes off the backfoot and quick use of the feet to counter quality spin.

"I consider myself pretty lucky that when I came into the team everyone had a lot of faith in me. I probably didn't do as well as I wanted to in the first however many test matches but the big thing was learning from Kane and Ross [Taylor] in terms of trying to keep getting better.

"I tried to take the focus away from getting runs and that's really helped my game rather than proving yourself every time and cementing your spot. It can be pretty taxing, not just physically but mentally. I've started to really enjoy the challenge.

"I enjoyed the hard test stuff. In South Africa I was coming off the back of Zimbabwe, where I was coming in at 300-3, and I felt more pressure there than in South Africa. That was a good lesson for me in terms of other peoples' expectation when everyone else is getting runs that you should be too."

Nicholls watched the Black Caps grip the nation in their surge to the last World Cup final from the comfort his Christchurch flat.

Four years on, despite not knowing where he will bat, he now stands on the cusp of playing a pivotal role in this campaign.

Nicholls in action against Australia. Photo / Nick Reed

"I've learnt a lot batting at six. Coming in the middle overs a lot of the time you're either in a bit of trouble about the 20th over or you're in the mid-30s trying to create a strike-rate straight away. Also at the death phase is something I'm looking to push forward – that power game side of it.

"At the top you're trying to set the tone. When you're batting first you're trying to assess conditions as quick as you can; assessing scores, what's going to be easy and tough. It's certainly a different element with two new balls as well but the opportunity to bat longer periods and get yourself in as opposed to at six is exciting."