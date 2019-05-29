Black Caps captain Kane Williamson shook hands with the Queen today as the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup officially got underway

He's viewed by many as cricketing royalty in New Zealand, and today Kane Williamson got the chance to rub shoulders with the United Kingdom's royal family.

Williamson met with Queen Elizabeth at the Buckingham Palace's garden party, as part of the build-up to the Cricket World Cup, which gets underway tomorrow when England take on South Africa in London.

Fresh off making 85 in the Black Caps' defeat to the West Indies in Bristol yesterday, Williamson popped in for a quick trip to London, joining his fellow World Cup captains in having the chance to meet the Queen and Prince Harry at a reception at the Palace.

Queen Elizabeth with the Cricket World Cup captains, including Kane Williamson. Photo / AP

The Black Caps skipper shook hands and posed for photos with the Queen, before appearing at the Cricket World Cup opening ceremony later in the evening as the captains were presented to the fans.

The ceremony also featured former Black Cap James Franklin as one of New Zealand's ambassadors, alongside former All Black Sean Fitzpatrick.

The pair took part in the "60 second cricket challenge", trying to score as many runs as possible in a minute, though were outdone by some of the other talent on show.

Kevin Pietersen, Anil Kumble, Sir Viv Richards, Jacques Kallis and Mahela Jayawardene were all in attendance representing as former cricketers, while Pat Cash, Yohann Blake and Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai were some of the other notable names taking part.

With the ceremony wrapped up, Williamson will now link up with the rest of his teammates in Cardiff, where the Black Caps are preparing for their World Cup opener against Sri Lanka on Saturday.