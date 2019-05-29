Lost in the sphere of the whirlwind West Indies was Tom Blundell, this second-choice Black Caps keeper fast coming good.

He may play, he may not, New Zealand's World Cup opener against Sri Lanka this weekend.

Odds are Tom Latham's fractured finger recovers sufficiently to allow him to return behind the stumps, and bat at five.

But if Blundell does get the call up for his One Day International debut in Cardiff, it will come on the back of a free-flowing century and it would cap his knack of seizing opportunities.

In the lopsided warm up loss to the West Indies, Blundell arrived at the crease, making his first appearance for the Black Caps in the UK, at 33-3, chasing 422 for victory.

Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls and Ross Taylor had all departed cheaply after the bowling attack was plundered to all parts.

Blundell's composed, eye-catching ton helped push New Zealand through to 330 all out, 91 runs short of the daunting target.

Pre-match in Bristol, Latham's finger got through catches from Luke Ronchi safely enough, indicating he is well on the way to making a sooner-than-expected comeback.

Top-scorer Tom Blundell plays his last shot before getting caught behind for 106 during the Cricket World Cup 2019 warm-up match between New Zealand and West Indies at Bristol. Photo / Photosport

With Latham a day by day prospect, Blundell may be left stranded in form. Either way he's none the wiser when his ODI debut will arrive.

"It's a World Cup and if I do get the chance to debut it'll be a pretty happy day but I'm not looking too far ahead," Blundell said after his 89 ball 106.

"Tommy is coming along pretty nicely he's keeping and batting so we'll wait and see and if I don't get a chance so be it."

Blundell's knock carries his touch from Australia where he made an unbeaten 77 en route to the World Cup, only to miss time in the middle in the dominant warm up win over India.

On this occasion, he first got in and then accelerated to hit five sixes, eight boundaries, many of them crisp hooks, pulls and flicks off the pads utilising his quick wrists.

Teaming up with Kane Williamson always makes batting that much easier and it showed with the pair effortlessly compiling 120 runs, before the skipper went for 85 after a mix up while pushing for a third.

"Batting with Kane was fantastic he's striking the ball bloody well it was unfortunate the way it ended up with a little run out between me and him but it was great."

Blundell certainly doesn't seem to be overawed by the big stage. His test century on debut suggests as much, too.

Somewhat of a surprise World Cup selection for many, he may now be force to check his blade and be patient for his first chance in this tournament.

"It's been a whirlwind three months really. I'm really happy to be here and to contribute today.

"It was a good chance to get out there and do my thing. Each time I go out I back my ability and today was one of those games where it came off. I'm happy with where my game is at, keeping and batting wise.

"It was a good hit out for the bowlers the Windies came pretty hard. We'll look at our plans. Trying to chase 420 was pretty tough so what we ended up on was pretty pleasing."