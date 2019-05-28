Want to know who the next Beauden Barrett or Kieran Read will be? In his weekly column for the Herald, schoolboy rugby expert Herschel Fruean singles out the best First XV matches of the weekend, and some rising stars to watch. Fruean will travel New Zealand looking for the best talent the country has to offer, preview the big games every Friday, provide a wrap of all the results on Sunday, and rank the top 15 First XV teams (based on their performances throughout the season) every Monday morning.

There's been plenty of movement on this week's Top XV ranking, following an action-packed weekend, including the previously top-ranked St Kentigern College being turned over.

15. Christchurch Boys' High School (last week: new addition)

Ben Lopas from Christchurch Boys' High School. Photo / Supplied

Christchurch Boys' High School put 108 points past Ashburton Combined a week after suffering a shock loss to St Thomas of Canterbury College. This week, they face a much tougher challenge in Christ's College in one of the biggest games on their schedule.

14. St Peter's College (15)

St Peter's College seem to be finally back to their best after a gruelling tournament in Japan. They've had some good results recently but come up against a St Kents side that will be hurting after their defeat to King's College.

13. Tauranga Boys' College (13)

Tauranga Boys' College's Melino Fotu. Photo / Supplied

Tauranga Boys' College take on Westlake Boys' High School on Tuesday after a week's rest. It should be an evenly matched contest after the sides saw each other play earlier this year at the Kia Tu Camp but never got to duke it out on the field.

12. St Bede's College (12)

They had to really fight back but St Bede's got the "W" they needed iagainst a hard-hitting Marlborough Boys' College pack at the weekend. This week, they face Waimea Combined Schools which should be straightforward and a chance to give their bench some valuable game time.

11. Nelson College (11)

Nelson College got some revenge by turning the tables on Rangiora High School, who had beaten them in the pre-season. Nelson are starting to look like the team I thought they would be at the start of the year - finally comfortable in possession and more structured. They come up against Tasman rival Marlborough Boys' College on Thursday - a must-watch if you are in the area.

10. Sacred Heart College (10)

They were impressive against Tangaroa College, winning 29-8 and putting together some dangerous attacking phases. They seem to be improving with every game and could be a threat.

9. Scots College (9)

Spirits are high at Scots College after a big win against Rongotai College for the first game of the Wellington Comp. They will play St Bernard's College on Saturday and should come away with an easy win. They still have some work to do, however, against the tougher teams lying in wait.

8. Kelston Boys' High School (8)

Kelston remain victorious after comfortably seeing off Dilworth School - but their (lack of) discipline continues to plague the team. Young, athletic, and explosive, Kelston could be a top-four team if they learn to add control to the mix.

7. St Kentigern College (1)

St Kents tumble from the top spot after being humiliated 52-19 by King's College. What's worse, they could go back-to-back defeats when they visit "The Cage" at St Peter's College this weekend...

6. King's College (7)

King's have a rest week after their somewhat surprising victory against St Kents. Th most impressive aspect of which wasn't the scoreline but the fact that they never looked like they weren't in complete control.

5. Auckland Grammar School (6)

Sosaia Moala, Auckland Grammar School's towering lock. Photo / Supplied

The Grammar boys will be feeling it, having faced Kelston Boys' High School, King's College, and New Plymouth Boys' High School and lining up against Hamilton Boys' High - all in the space of two weeks.

4. Hamilton Boys' High School (5)

After a week's rest and a friendly hit-out against their own Second XV, Hamilton Boys' get back to work against Auckland Grammar School on Thursday. You can bet they'll be up for it, too, as it's the 100th clash between these proud schools.

3. Otago Boys' High School (4)

Managed a big win against Southland Boys' High School with a couple of players missing through injury. They should have some respite in the form of a match against St Kevin's College - the perfect opportunity to build on their winning momentum.

2. Rotorua Boys' High School (3)

Slightly fortunate to move up the rankings with their continued inactivity, Rotorua Boys' High School will see their first Super 8 action against traditional rivals Tauranga Boys' College June 8.

1. Hastings Boys' High School (2)

Hastings Boys' High Scool's Jordan Thompson Dunn. Photo / Supplied

Another team to start their Super 8 campaign in just over a week, Hastings dethrone St Kents as New Zealand's top-ranked First XV team.