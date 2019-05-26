With seven losses to their name heading into the State of Origin period, the Warriors have plenty of work to do to turn their season around.

While the side can find some solace in their five most recent defeats being by an average of just seven points – an 18-point drubbing by the Newcastle Knights blowing that out – there's no reward for close losses.

Speaking after the side's 8-2 loss to the Brisbane Broncos at Mt Smart Stadium on Saturday night, Warriors second rower Tohu Harris said while their record might not reflect it, there were a lot of good signs in the team.

"We're a really good footy team and when we defend like we did tonight it gives us a chance against any team in this competition," he said.

"We've shown we can compete for the full 80 minutes, there are just a few things we need to tweak and get right."

The Warriors, who had their two-game winning streak snapped by the Broncos, are one of eight teams who get the week off next round with a bye. The Kiwi side heads into the week off with a 4-7 record which sees them occupying the 12th rung on the ladder. With the competition being a close run affair through the opening 11 rounds, if the Warriors don't show continued improvements, they will continue down a path that does not lead to finals football.

After securing a spot in last year's postseason, finishing the regular campaign in eighth place, it was expected the side would be able to push on from that mark with a similar group of players. However, their seven losses so far this year is just two fewer than their 2018 count of nine.

Losing six of their first eight games this season certainly didn't help the cause, but winger Ken Maumalo said he believed the team had taken "massive steps" to get back to where they needed to be.

"Obviously it was a poor start to the season and over the past couple of weeks we're building on our performances."