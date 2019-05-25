There's no love lost between central Auckland neighbours Richmond and Pt Chevalier, and this Saturday they clash for two vital competition points.

Both sides sit in the bottom half of the ladder and need to start stringing some results together if they are to avoid the relegation zone.

This weekend you can also catch the curtain-raiser between the Richmond and Otahuhu U18 girls from 12.45pm, with coverage of the main game from 2.00pm and kick-off at 2.30pm.