Kiwis captain Dallin Watene-Zelezniak has reportedly requested an immediate release from the Penrith Panthers.

The Daily Telegraph reported the news that Watene-Zelezniak was seeking a release so he could join a rival club before June 30.

The Panthers later confirmed that the 23-year-old and his management were granted permission to speak with other clubs this week.

"Earlier this week, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak's management sought permission from Panthers to speak with other NRL clubs regarding Dallin's immediate and future playing career," a statement read.

"This permission was granted following discussions by the club's retention and recruitment committee.

"Out of respect for all parties, the club will be making no further comment at this time."

It comes a day after Watene-Zelezniak was dropped from both first-grade and reserve teams for his poor form, as coach Ivan Cleary tried to desperately turn things around for the struggling Panthers.

The incumbent Kiwis skipper has been linked with several clubs including western rivals Parramatta and North Queensland.

The release allows him to switch clubs before the transfer deadline.