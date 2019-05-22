It's one thing to know the play calls, but another to be able to effectively shut them down.



The was the message from Warriors coach Stephen Kearney ahead of his side's clash against the Brisbane Broncos on Saturday as they look to post their third straight win.

Former Broncos half Kodi Nikorima will run out for the Warriors on Saturday and earlier in the week mentioned he would have the benefit of knowing the opposition's plays.

Despite Nikorima knowing their offensive formula inside out, Kearney was quick to brush of the notion that Brisbane would change their attack this weekend.

"You don't spend four months working on the calls then change them because of one game," Kearney said. "The reality is it's one thing to know the calls, the truth is 'well, okay, how do you stop them?'

"Our focus is obviously just to prepare as best we can and stay locked in on the task."

While all eyes will be on Nikorima against his former team, Kearney said he was yet to touch base with his new half to discuss the Broncos' system.

While the 25-year-old Nikorima is more than familiar with the Brisbane set up, the side weren't putting any additional pressure on him.

"The responsibility's not all Kodi's," Kearney said. "It's about a team effort and it's about 17 individuals that put on the jumper and them being up for it."

The club will be without hooker Nathaniel Roache again as his continues to work his way back from injury. Jazz Tevaga, Lachlan Burr and Ken Maumalo were all excluded from Tuesday's training session for rest purposes and were all expected to be ready to go for Saturday's game.

Roache's absence gives veteran rake Issac Luke another chance to impress after being dropped from the side a fortnight ago. The 31-year-old had an impressive outing against the Penrith Panthers last weekend, and Kearney has challenged him to continue in a similar fashion.

"The reality for Issac is that he's got to back that up again with a strong performance this weekend."

After a slow start to the season, two wins in as many weeks has put the Warriors' season back on the right track. However, with the Broncos fresh off a win over the premiership favourite Sydney Roosters, the side knows they need to continue improving.

"There's always areas where we can be better," Kearney said. "It's never a finished product, we can always improve and always be better."