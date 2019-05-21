Kodi Nikorima will be the Warriors' not-so-secret-agent against the Broncos on Saturday.

Until three weeks ago, the 25-year-old was part of the Brisbane brains trust, ensconced in all their attack planning as a key part of their spine.

He completed an entire pre-season at Red Hill as coach Anthony Siebold laid out the foundations for the season, and was part of the halves combination alongside Anthony Milford for seven rounds.

Nikorima knows their offensive formula inside out, something he hopes can help his Warriors teammates.

"I will let them know what sort of plays [the Broncos] run," said Nikorima on Tuesday. "I know all their calls too so I guess that is an added bonus."

He'll also pass on that inside knowledge to the coaching group, though is aware that theory only goes so far on a sports field.

"I'll try to give Mooks [Stephen Kearney] and [Todd Payton] all the insight I can but when you go out on the field, things happen, things change on the run."

It will be handy information, but the most important factor will be Nikorima himself, in a Warriors jersey instead of the purple, yellow and white of the opposition.

He's fitted in seamlessly at the Warriors, with his partnership with Blake Green looking like it has been built over months and years, rather than constructed in a handful of training sessions.

The duo have complemented each other perfectly. The presence of Nikorima has given the Warriors another attacking weapon, and meant opposition defensive lines have to divide their attention between Green, Nikorima and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck. For Nikorima, Green's organizational capabilities have allowed him the freedom he didn't always have at the Broncos.

The seeds of their partnership were sown on Nikorima's first day as Mount Smart, less than three weeks ago.

"They were playing the Newcastle Knights and I was actually training," recalled Nikorima.

"He pulled me aside and said this is where we can work things out, this is where I want to go, he has made it pretty simple for me. He told me just to roam and we want to bring out your running game. He controls the ruck really well and allows me and Rog to play our natural game."

So far the recipe is working. Nikorima was involved in the Warriors' second half comeback against the Dragons with some nice touches, before stamping his mark in Penrith last Friday, with two linebreaks, including a vital try.

"It's still early days," said Nikorima. "We have a lot of potential and a lot of growth. It starts with me getting to know the plays, fitting in and getting comfortable around the group. It will take a bit of time…I still feel like we have a long way to go, and the sky is the limit for us."

Nikorima is satisfied with his own contribution, but mainly with the outcome for the team.

"I love winning. I play to win and I don't like losing," said Nikorima. "We have got those two results so far..despite me thinking we are probably not where we want to be, it's pretty pleasing getting those results."

"[The team] are reaping the rewards of [hard work]. I watched the Warriors a few times before I came here and saw the amount of effort the boys put in and it was unfortunate that they weren't getting the results in the end."

Meanwhile, captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck confirmed the club plan to honour former Kiwis and Warriors prop Quentin Pongia on Saturday, after the 48-year-old passed away last weekend after a battle with cancer.

Tuivasa-Sheck said they will wear Pongia Warriors number (52) under their jerseys, and there will also be a moment's silence before kickoff.