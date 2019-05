The high-flying Howick Hornets head south to take on the Otahuhu Leopards, who are knocking on the door of the competition's top four ahead of week seven of the Qualifiers.

The Hornets have dropped just one game this season, while the Leopards have won four games on the trot and are one of the first division's form teams right now.

Catch the build up at Bert Henham Park from 2.00pm on Saturday, with kick-off at 2.30pm.