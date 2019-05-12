The Black Ferns are back on top.

After losing their long unbeaten run in Japan they have prevailed in the Canada sevens, beating Australia 21 - 17 in the final.

They needed a lucky late knock-on call to get home, and will got into the final tournament in France with a big lead in the world series.

They have already booked a top-two finish, and thus a place in the Olympics, despite operating without injured superstar Portia Woodman.

"That was our goal this season, to qualify for the Olympics," said captain Sarah Hirini, after New Zealand's third consecutive Canadian triumph.

Australia misfired with their opening kickoff, allowing Ruby Tui to go on a big run. But Ellia Green quickly got Australia back into the match, smashing Niall Williams to win a turnover and then going on a long run for a try.

Green, whose match play had been limited to keep her fresh for the big games, was required again soon after, cutting down Dhys Faleafaga who was threatening along break.

Tyla Nathan-Wong then set up a Hirini try, giving the Black Ferns a 7 - 5 lead. A clever switch presented Williams with a try late in the first half, with Charlotte Caslick again caught out on defence.

With the halftime hooter having sounded, Australia launched a long-range move down the left, with Emma Tonegato keeping Kelly Brazier at bay for the try.

Final player of the match Nathan-Wong blew the opening second-half kickoff handing Australia the initial advantage, but they were saved by an Aussie knock on. And Nathan-Wong struck with a 60 metre try to send New Zealand to a 21-10 lead, and well on the way to victory.

A great breakdown steal by Hirini looked to have got New Zealand home but Green grabbed a brilliant intercept try. That left Australia with under 10 seconds to overturn a 17 - 21 scoreline but they could not grab the kickoff cleanly and were unlucky with a knock on call.