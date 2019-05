Premiership newcomers Bay Roskill face one of their biggest tests to date in 2019, when they welcome perennial heavyweights Glenora to Blockhouse Bay Reserve.

The Vikings come off a big 36-10 victory over Mangere East last week, while Glenora will be looking to bounce back after suffering a 26-18 defeat against Howick.

Catch the build up at Blockhouse Bay Reserve from 2.00pm on Saturday, with kick-off at 2.30pm.