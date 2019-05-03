Competition leaders Northcote head south to take on Papakura this Saturday, with the Tigers looking to remain undefeated in 2019 and Papakura in urgent need of a victory to lift them back away from the relegation zone.

After starting the season with a victory, Papakura haven't won in their last three games, and take on a Northcote outfit who possess the best attack in the competition.

Catch the build up at Prince Edward Park from 2.00pm on Saturday, with kick-off at 2.30pm.