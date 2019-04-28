The Warriors have dropped an NRL "bombshell" by making an immediate bid to sign Bronco Kodi Nikorima to solve their halves crisis, according to a media report.

The Brisbane Courier-Mail says the Warriors will table on offer for the 25-year-old, who has played 13 tests for the Kiwis, within the next 48 hours.

The claim was countered by one from 7News who stated the Broncos had not heard from the Warriors about Nikorima since the off season.

The Warriors are certainly facing major challenges in the halves.

The loss of Shaun Johnson to Cronulla and an injury to Blake Green left them fielding forward Tohu Harris in the halves alongside rookie Chanel Harris-Tavita in their latest NRL game. They have also used centre/fullback Peta Hiku in the halves.

The Warriors also lost 2018 regular Mason Lino to Newcastle while off season recruit Adam Keighran has struggled to impress despite a promising opening performance against the Bulldogs.

The Courier Mail said the Broncos were considering an immediate release for the livewire Nikorima, who may play his final game for them against South Sydney on Thursday night. It was described as "bombshell development".

The newspaper said: "Nikorima has been made aware of the Warriors' poaching bid and would be devastated at the thought of leaving a Broncos club that has groomed him for the NRL since his teen years in Brisbane's under-20s ranks.

"Broncos coach Anthony Seibold is developing young halfbacks Sean O'Sullivan, Tom Dearden, Cory Paix and Tanah Boyd, raising the possibility Brisbane could send Nikorima back to the bench as a No.14 super-sub next season."

Nikorima has a Brisbane contract until the end of next year, but will be tempted by a big three year deal from the Warriors.

He has struggled to form a good combination with Anthony Milford at Brisbane, who have started the season poorly although they crushed an under-strength Cronulla in the last round.

Brisbane fans were split on the potential Nikorima departure.

One called him a "dud" and another said he lacked organisational skills.

But he had plenty of support.

"Fine player, humble and quiet though which some lounge chair commentators find frustrating. If you understand the game though you would see how truly good a player Kodi is," said one.

"Will kind of miss Nikorima if he leaves the Broncos as he seems a good man and he can do special things onfield," said another.

The 7News report said: "If anything does happen...it's a while away."