A string of sports stars and celebrities including Wayne Rooney look set to brace themselves for the release of a book penned by a former call girl.

Helen Wood, a former winner of England's Big Brother reality show, hit the headlines in 2010 after claiming she was allegedly involved in a threesome with the England football star while his wife was five months pregnant.

Wood's memoir 'A Man's World' is set to be released at the end of the next month, according to the Sun, after being promised for several years.

According to the British newspaper, Wood will release a version in the USA with added details due to the nation's different rules around libel laws.

Wayne Rooney is currently playing in the American MLS with DC United. Photo / Getty

The 34-year-old claims to have slept with four Premier League players as well as a number of high-profile actors and a senior politician.

"The book is going through the legal process so certain aspects could be cut out. But it is definitely the American edition that could strike fear into some of those who got involved with Helen," a source told the Sun.

The source told the Sun that during her alleged 2010 affair with Rooney, the Manchester United star "cried on Wood's shoulder in a bathroom" after revealing an ultrasound image of his son.

"She says he cried in an ensuite bathroom as he showed her the scan. Helen says he was wracked with guilt. He cried, as he realised the enormity of what he was doing. He begged her not to tell."

Rooney currently plays in the USA for MLS team D.C United.