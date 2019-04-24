Steven Adams' NBA season is over after one of the greatest shots in playoff history knocked his Oklahoma City Thunder side out of the Western Conference playoffs.

Leading by 15 points with six minutes to play, the Thunder looked assured of keeping their season alive, but a furious Portland Trail Blazers comeback was capped off by a miraculous deep three-pointer from Damian Lillard, giving Portland a 118-115 victory and a 4-1 series victory.

Adams had 10 points, four rebounds, two assists and three blocks, but missed most of the final quarter due to foul trouble and match-up problems as the Thunder first pulled away to a big lead, then watched as Portland came charging back.

That's when Lillard, who finished with 50 points, hit the incredible game-winner and sent OKC home.

