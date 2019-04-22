Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams is set to be traded by the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to an acclaimed American sports journalist.

As the Thunder face NBA first-round playoffs elimination to the Portland Trail Blazers, Bill Simmons along with fellow journalist Ryen Russillo reviewed the side's predicament on the Bill Simmons Podcast.

Identifying Adams as being in a "bad spot," Simmons and Russillo believed the Kiwi big man was in a vulnerable position and could become the fall guy for the Thunder's recent struggles.

"The guy they are going to have to trade is Adams who has been really, really disappointing … not only in this series but down the stretch too," Simmons said.

Steven Adams dunks the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers. Photo / Getty

"This is a series where he is by far the best big man and he's not really having an impact on it. I've seen nothing from him this series.

"I don't know what kind of physical shape he's in but that's the way they have to think. Adams is probably the fall guy coming out of this because they are not going to break up Russell Westbrook and Paul George."

Agreeing with Simons, Russillo pointed out how Adams' price tag could also be considered as Oklahoma review the value of their big-money stars.

"You're right. Adams is a big number. I think he's in a really bad spot."

Adams is currently on a four-year deal and is owed more than NZ$77 million for the next three seasons.

Steven Adams speaks with Enes Kanter. Photo / Getty

Simmons still believed Adams would be an attractive buy for another franchise, however, with the Kiwi's leadership and team-first attitude often hailed as one of the best in the NBA.

Earlier this month, Adams was nominated for the Twyman-Stokes Team-mate of the Year Award which will be presented to the winner at the NBA Awards in June.

Nominees were selected by a panel of former NBA players, with the player "deemed the best teammate based on selfless play, on- and off-court leadership as a mentor and role model to other NBA players, and commitment and dedication to the team," decided by votes.