All Blacks midfielder Sonny Bill Williams has again been linked with a shock move to rugby league – this time to join the Catalan Dragons in France.

RugbyPass is reporting that the 33-year-old midfielder is top of the Dragons' wishlist and that head coach Steve McNamara is desperate to reunite with Williams, who he coached as an assistant at the Sydney Roosters in 2014.

The Dragons, who have been inconsistent this season and are currently in sixth place on the Super League table, recently signalled their ambition when they signed Kiwi prop Sam Kasiano from the Melbourne Storm.



Williams is expected to make Steve Hansen's All Blacks squad for the World Cup in Japan, but the 51-test All Black is currently recovering from shoulder surgery that should keep him sidelined for at least six weeks.

Sonny Bill Williams has been linked with a move to the Super League. Photo / Photosport

In March, Williams was rumoured to be in discussions with the NRL's Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, 11 years after he famously walked out on the club to join French rugby union.

The Christchurch terror attack reportedly put these negotiations on hold.

A month earlier, reports suggested that Williams had been offered a $5 million, one-year deal to join Canadian league team the Toronto Wolfpack in 2020.

The club's billionaire owner David Argyle told Fox Sports at the time that he would "pay whatever it takes" to land Williams.