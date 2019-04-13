The Warriors have suffered an early heart breaker in the NRL season, with a 28-24 loss to the Rabbitohs.

Cody Walker scored a 79th minute try to win the game for South Sydney, after the Warriors had led by 24-12 heading into the final quarter.

The Auckland team weren't predicted to get close to the Rabbitohs – especially after they lost Blake Green minutes before kickoff – but produced a strong effort.

But couldn't maintain their intensity in the final 20 minutes, and a string of errors opened the door late for the Sydney team.

Walker grabbed four tries, although a couple of them, including the match-winner, were soft while Damien Cook was a constant threat out of dummy-half.

It was one that got away for the Warriors – and won't be easy to digest on their trip home on Sunday – though there were some positives.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck was again outstanding, while the forwards muscled up to match their much vaunted opposites. Chanel Harris-Tavita also produced a mature display, given the circumstances. He made a couple of late errors, but overall handled the responsibility of being the team's only playmaker extremely well.

But it wasn't good enough, especially after holding such a lead.

The Warriors were rocked by the loss of Green, and there must have been a sense of panic in the team initially at losing their tailismanic half. A quick reshuffle was organised,

with Harris-Tavita switching to No 7, Peta Hiku moving into the halves and Gerard Beale getting his first start of the season at left centre.

But they started well enough.

Tuivasa-Sheck continued his hot streak, with an impressive solo try in the 15th minute, jinking through the Rabbitohs defence after cutting back against the grain from close range.

Souths hit back with a fortuitous try to Walker, though the Warriors had been lucky not to be concede a few minutes earlier when Tuivasa-Sheck lost the ball on his own tryline.

From their next set, Cook cut the Warriors defence to shreds – despite the markers being set – and Walker strolled over for his second.

It looked ominous, especially after a Ken Maumalo mistake gifted the Rabbitohs another attacking set, but the Warriors found some resolve late in the half. They lifted the intensity, improved their work in the contact area and got some momentum, rewarded with Jazz Tevaga's try, after a smart offload from Lachlan Burr.

The Rabbitohs had the strong wind at their backs in the second half, but the Warriors took the intiative early with a Tohu Harris try. The Kiwis second rower, who was brilliant last week against the Titans, ran off a crisp Harris-Tavita pass after an Agnatius Paasi run had made inroads through the middle. The Warriors extended their lead with probably the try of the match in the 51st minute – finished off by Lisone after a move involving three offloads and some brilliant second phase play.

But they couldn't put the foot on the throat. Instead they seemed to tire, with three consecutive errors on attacking sets at one points and Ethan Lowe and Walker profited down the left edge.

Both teams had drop goal attempts late in the game, before Walker beat two defenders to dive over from close range.

Rabbitohs 28 (C Walker 4, E Lowe tries; A Reynolds 4 goals)

Warriors 24 (R Tuivasa-Sheck, J Tevaga, T Harris, S Lisone tries; C Harris-Tavita 4 goals)

Halftime: 12-12