It seems Lachlan Burr was on to something.

The Warriors had looked dismal in their last two matches, and heading into Friday's clash against the Gold Coast Titans the Warriors forward shared a simple message.

"You've just got to complete (sets)," the Warriors forward said. "Get 80 per cent completions and things usually fall into place after that."

And fall in place they did as the Warriors cast aside their recent woes to take out a convincing 26-10 win over the Titans at Mt Smart Stadium.

It was said a number of times throughout the week that the Warriors were perhaps trying to do a little too much in their recent performances. Trying to play their way out of an early season slump, they were taking chances they didn't need to. But the message to keep things simple stuck this week, and the side reaped the rewards.

Completing at an 88 per cent rate, the hosts made great use of the football with strong contributions across the park. Forwards Bunty Afoa and Burr were again impressive, while Blake Green and captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck orchestrated the attack nicely.

A bonus from the performance was the play of rookie five-eighth Chanel Harris-Tavita, who didn't look out of place for a second in his NRL debut. Often targeted by the Titans ball runners, the 20-year-old made his tackles, and his willingness to attack the line with ball in hand complemented Green's game nicely.

It was a strong showing from the Warriors, but from the opening hooter fans might have thought they were in for another rough watch when Tuivasa-Sheck put the kickoff out on the full – courtesy of some smart play from Titans No 7 Ash Taylor.

With the Titans welcoming back Taylor and fellow half Tyrone Roberts, they looked to set up on attack early on and found themselves camped on the Warriors line a number of times in the early exchanges. But due to some miscommunication on plays and strong Warriors defence they were unable to break through.

Having defended their own line, the Warriors opened the scoring after 10 minutes through Peta Hiku who danced past defenders on the way to the line after Blake Green slung the ball across the face of two defenders to his centre.

Peta Hiku scores a try as his Warriors teammates celebrate. Photo / Photosport

The sides traded shots throughout the first half but both held firm until David Fusitu'a dived over in the corner just before the break.

When Tuivasa-Sheck also crossed the line not long after the break, the match seemed almost out of the Titans' reach. Almost.

The visitors showed signs of life in the latter stages of the game, with tries in quick succession to wingers Dale Copley and Anthony Don doing enough to ignite a hint of doubt in Warriors fans. It was soon stamped out by Tohu Harris, who showed plenty of strength to bust over the line late and put the result to bed.

Warriors 26 (Peta Hiku, David Fusitu'a, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Tohu Harris tries; Chanel Harris-Tavita 3 cons, 2 pens)

Titans 10 (Dale Copley, Anthony Don tries; Ash Taylor con)

HT: 12-0