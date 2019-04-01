Australian NRL commentator Andrew Voss is the latest to slam the Warriors after yet another poor performance against the Sea Eagles.

After getting off to a win in the season opener, the Warriors have slumped to two straight defeats – first getting outclassed by the Titans 34-6, then a 46-12 thrashing against the Sea Eagles.

For Voss, who is a league commentator for Fox Sports Australia, it was the Warriors' lack of effort against the Sea Eagles that was the most worrying.

"[There's a difference] between performance and effort. You can have a poor performance but a coach and fans can recognise effort," Voss told the Radio Sport Breakfast.

Advertisement

"The problem with the Warriors against Manly was the perceived lack of effort. I mean it was throw in the white towel stuff, which is about as damning as you can get.

"And Stephen Kearney, he was the one critical of the effort. It almost feels like it is absolute back to square one, reboot the season in a match against the Titans, the only team that hasn't won a game this year. But first of all the effort has to be there then we'll work on the performances."

Voss isn't the first one to question the Warriors' effort, with coach Stephen Kearney leading the way with the criticisms of his own team after the loss in Christchurch on Saturday.

"There is a lack of resilience at the moment," said Kearney after the game. "Which is an area of concern for us. To have 46 points tonight, 34 last week. That's not good enough in the NRL."

While two losses in a row may not be cause for overreaction, Voss says the Warriors' ills run deeper than other teams who have gone through difficult starts like the Melbourne Storm last year, who lost three of their first five games then went on to reach the NRL grand final.

"[Storm coach] Craig Bellamy didn't have to deal with defensive deficiencies like the Warriors have shown in the last few weeks," Voss said.

"Pressure builds up but they're conceding points so much quicker. It's a lot easier I would believe to get your attack in order when you're only six and ten and 12 points down, but … first of all against the Tigers, things just got out of hand in the second half. So anytime the Warriors had the ball they were just chasing. And then against Manly it was totally out of control, it was a car crash.

"Manley just pretty much did as they please – metres run, offloads, quick play of the ball. The Warriors were beaten everywhere defensively which just put so much pressure on the attack."

There is, however, one thing Warriors fans can look forward to every week and that's their inspirational captain and reigning Dally M Medal winner Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, who Voss says can repeat as the best player in the NRL this year if he continues to play like he has.

"The Tuivasa-Sheck performance was again amazing. To the point where if he plays like that even if the Warriors were to lose every game, he'll defend his Dally M Medal. That's how good he was. You could never question effort and performance in the case of Roger.

"As long as Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is out there, there's going to be something to watch because he is going great."

The Warriors face the Titans at home on Friday in what is quickly becoming a must-win game.