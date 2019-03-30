The Warriors have got some major issues to address — and on this evidence it's going to be a long season.

Last week's defeat at the hands of the Tigers was dismissed internally as a blip, but this 46-12 hammering at the hands of the Sea Eagles was way worse.

There's a pattern emerging, and it ain't pretty.

The Warriors again lacked commitment and organisation on defence, as the Sea Eagles made countless breaks through a disorganised line. They grabbed and pawed — instead of driving the shoulder in — and didn't have the urgency required for first grade standard.

Manly scored eight tries, and could have had three or four more, if not for some desperate last ditch tackles.

Daly Cherry Evans and Tom Trbojevic were brilliant, but they were given acres of space to work with.

The offensive side is of equal, if not greater concern. The Warriors lacked any creativity, deception or speed of movement on attack, and were easy to read. Even when they had momentum, there was no way through. At one point in the second half they forced three consecutive line drop outs, but never really troubled a well organised Sea Eagles defence.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, one of a handful of Warriors to emerge with any credit, was magnificent, but he can't do it all.

The match was preceded with a sombre tribute to the tragic events of March 15. Both teams, who had #TheyAreUs embroided on their jerseys, walked side by side into the playing arena, before forming a circle on halfway. A moment of silence was observed, before a haka by members of the armed services.

When the football got underway, the Warriors made the perfect start, with a brilliant, albeit fortunate try. Adam Keighran's fifth tackle kick was going nowhere, but eventually ended up in the hands of Isaiah Papali'i, who regathered his own grubber to score.

But that moment was a false dawn.

They seemed to lose focus and concentration after that, as the Sea Eagles run riot, at one point scoring three tries in seven minutes. They were admittedly powered by a blustery wind, but the Sydney team made metres at will, ploughing through the middle of the ruck, and into gaps out wide, as would be Warriors defenders were scattered like nine pins.

Tongan prop Addin Fonua-Blake was a constant menace, and he created the momentum for the Tom Trbojevic's first try, a simple scoot from 10 metres with Warrior were on their heels. Cherry-Evans — who is a master of backing up a break — notched a second two minutes later before Joel Thompson showed great desire to get Manly's third. That try summed up the Warriors' current issues; Solomone Kata showed no intensity to chase Manly's grubber, while David Fusitu'a hesitated when he was favourite for the ball.

The Warriors were off their game, illustrated when Tohu Harris — one of the best defenders in the NRL — was shrugged off with ease by Tom Trbojevic. There was confusion and panic in the ranks epitomised by a bizarre passage of play moments later, when no one took responsibility for a fifth tackle kick. That disorganisaiton led to Papali'i attempting a tunnel ball near the Manly 22 metre line, which was intercepted by Brad Parker, though Kata redeemed himself to chase down his opposite number.

Luke's try — after Adam Blair channelled Arthur Beetson style offload — gave the Warriors some hope, but Manly were always in the ascendency. A forward pass denied them another try down the flanks, before Manase Fainu caught the Warriors napping close to the line.

The Warriors had some early momentum in the second half — but couldn't knock down the Manly door — and Cherry-Evans' second try with 22 minutes to play ended any remote hopes of a comeback from the New Zealand team. The rest of the match was a procession, and quite an embarrassment at that.

Sea Eagles 46 (T Trbojevic 2, D Cherry-Evans 2, J Thompson, M Fainu, J Taufua, R Garrick tries; D Cherry-Evans 7 goals)

Warriors 12 (I Papali'i, I Luke tries; A Keighran 2 goals)

Halftime: 24-12