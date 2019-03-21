The former Australian AFL star who slammed New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has a history of shocking comments.

The ex-sports star turned media personality Sam Newman, who was a longtime panellist on the AFL Footy Show before stepping down from the programme at the end of last season, sparked outrage when he criticised Ardern's accent on Twitter after she delivered her powerful message in the wake of the Christchurch terror attacks.

"Thank heavens NZ prime minister said she will never mention the name of the terrorist. How grating is her accent?" Newman said.

Thank heavens NZ prime minister said she will never mention the name of the terrorist. How grating is her accent? — Sam Newman (@Origsmartassam) March 19, 2019

After he was slammed by thousands, Newman doubled down on his position.

"To be clear, this had nothing to do with her sentiments. It DID have to do with the ghastly accent NZ's have cultivated. Now, bang on about that being racist. That should occupy your tiny brains."

Thank you so much for comments re NZ prime minister - and her accent. To be clear, this had nothing to do with her sentiments. It DID have to do with the ghastly accent NZ’s have cultivated. Now, bang on about that being racist. That should occupy your tiny brains. — Sam Newman (@Origsmartassam) March 20, 2019

Sam Newman is still one of the worst people. pic.twitter.com/ePu8hdLsYt — Tom Taylor (@TomTaylorMade) March 20, 2019

A has been Aussie footballer and washed up sports presenter of the shock jock style which tbh is really predictable and boring — Clare Curran (@clarecurranmp) March 20, 2019

This cretin has a long sordid history of misogyny, violence and abuse. I could listen to and watch Jacinda all day. I've never been able to stomach a single word from his vile gob or look at his vile person. Has always been disgusting and brainless. — Juan Juanders (@Breneleski) March 21, 2019

Unfortunately, it is not the first time that Newman has said objectionable things.

In 2009, Newman compared a Malaysian man to a monkey, saying he was "not long out of the forest", while he has on multiple occasions come under fire for perceived homophobic comments.

In 2004, he argued that Melbourne didn't need "mincing, lisping, parading people wandering all over the country", while in 2014 he was called "homophobic" by his co-hosts after describing American footballer Michael Sam kissing his boyfriend as an "annoyingly gratuitous act".

The same year, he exposed himself to a national television audience on the Footy Show – somehow not the first time he had done that, while in 1999 he donned blackface on television.

Newman's latest furore even comes just weeks after he was blasted for a "disgusting" stunt where he dressed up as a woman and made a distasteful joke about "transitioning".

In a video posed on Twitter alongside AFL journalist Mike Sheehan and former St Kilda coach Grant Thomas, Newman was wearing heavy make-up, a white hat and a scarf.

"I think I've run my race as an older male, and I'm thinking of transitioning," the 73-year-old said.

"I think I could feel comforted by being an older female, and it'll work well because my partner is thinking of turning herself into a boy. It doesn't change we're still man and woman."

Newman said he was "going to clean up on world titles as a woman, an older woman" when asked if he was going to compete in the Olympics.

Newman was widely slammed and after the backlash Thomas said he asked for the video to be taken down, but argued Newman was trying to highlight "those men that transition to women for personal gain in sporting events".

Hannah Mouncey, a trans woman who fought to play in the AFLW, led the criticism against the video.

