NRL legend Mark Geyer has released a statement to announce he has engaged lawyers to respond to "false and defamatory" claims surrounding his daughter Montanna.

The Panthers club icon on Tuesday morning announced he has been told by his legal advisers at Brydens Lawyers not to provide further comment to claims made on social media about his family.

NRL football hero, Mark Geyer. Photo / News Corp Australia

"I have today engaged Brydens Lawyers to act on behalf of my daughter, Montanna, for the purpose of taking action against those who have published false and defamatory material which has caused incredible distress for my family," Geyer said in a statement released by Triple M.

"On the advice of the solicitors, I do not propose to make any further comment."

The former Panthers forward took aim at an unofficial NRL page on Facebook that appeared to suggest his daughter is the unknown woman in an explicit video allegedly featuring an NRL player.

The host of Triple M's Rush Hour with MG, will also speak about the situation with his 22-year-old daughter on his show on Tuesday afternoon.

It comes after it was first reported by Channel 9's senior rugby league journalist Danny Weidler that Geyer and his family have been falsely linked to recent issues that have been reported at the Panthers.

The report claimed Geyer is "angry" and his family is "devastated" by the social media claims, which they say are false.

The tweet by Weidler was retweeted by Geyer.

Breaking : Panthers legend Mark Geyer has engaged lawyers to deal with social media speculation that he says is totally false and defamatory. His family has been wrongly linked to the issues that his old club are dealing with. Geyer is angry and his family devasted. @9NewsSyd — Danny Weidler (@Danny_Weidler) March 4, 2019

The claims were allegedly made on a widely followed rugby league fan page on Facebook. The posts have since been deleted.

A social media account appearing to belong to Geyer was also seen on Monday night asking for the identity of the administrator of the fan page in the comments of the since deleted post.

"Can someone tell me where/who runs this page, and where they operate of???? NOW!!"," the post read.

Montanna Geyer. Photo / via Facebook

The comments reportedly made by Geyer on the Facebook page have also been deleted.

The 51-year-old is one of Penrith's favourite sons after retiring in 2000 and went on to become a popular rugby league commentator and radio personality.

Geyer has regularly spoken about his family during his media career and in 2014 made headlines for an emotional live address about his oldest daughter Montanna.

The former rugby league hard man revealed at the time that he was "rocked" when his then-18-year-old daughter had an epileptic fit.

The father of five broke down on live radio, saying, "I thought I was going to lose her".

Montanna was diagnosed with Juvenile Myoclonic Epilepsy.

"On Sunday Montanna had a few friends over," Geyer said, struggling to keep his composure.

"Luckily her friend was in the room with her when it happened. They got to sleep late, probably three or four, as girls do.

"She put her alarm on for seven o'clock in the morning because for her 18th birthday she got a skydive so they were going to go skydiving on Sunday.

"But Montanna … got woken up by her friend Erin and she went into a jerk which led to a seizure.

"When you see your daughter frothing at the mouth with foam coming out and you can't do anything about it, it's hard. It's really hard."