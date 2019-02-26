The Warriors are keen to upgrade hooker Issac Luke's contract and remove a clause that would allow him to leave if he receives a lucrative offer to join a rival NRL club.

Reports out of Sydney last week suggested the Warriors were in danger of losing Luke before the start of the upcoming season with Parramatta ready to pounce with a two-year deal worth $700,000.

The 31-year-old former Kiwi international re-signed with the Warriors on a cut-price one-year deal last October but negotiated a clause that would allow him to leave before June 30 if he received a significant offer from another club.

The arrangement was put in place to allow Luke to be able to look after his family if he was in line to receive a big payday and better security through a longer term deal.

However, Luke yesterday told the Warriors he had not yet received any offers and has reassured coach Stephen Kearney and CEO Cameron George that he remains commited for 2019.

The Herald understands the club will meet today with Luke's agent and look to rework his contract to give him more money and have the get-out clause removed.

"I'm pretty confident that we can get that result," said Kearney.

"I've spoken to Bully. Obviously his family have been settled here for three years now so we'll see what transpires in the next 24 hours, but I'm pretty confident that we'll get that sorted."

Issac Luke. Photo / Photosport

Luke recommitted to the Warriors last year after failing to attract much interest from rival clubs despite enjoying his best season since arriving from South Sydney in 2016.

Newcastle coach Nathan Brown was keen to lure him across the Tasman but the Knights withdrew their offer after learning he required a shoulder reconstruction and was no certainty to be fit for the opening rounds.

The Warriors refused to throw big dollars at Luke and resisted offering a long-term deal after he underperformed during his first two seasons in Auckland.

The move left them vulnerable to losing Luke but the 254 game veteran yesterday underlined his intent to honour his contract and desire to remain in New Zealand.

"Bully stuck his head into my office yesterday," explained George.

"He told me he's preparing well to play footy here and what he's reading in the papers is what he's reading. He hasn't had any discussions around another offer.

"I respect him for that. He's obviously been hearing a lot of noise so he just came and had a chat with me to clear the air."

Given Luke's openness and honesty the Warriors are optimistic they will be able to resolve the matter easily in a manner that is satisfactory to both parties.

Luke is nearing full fitness but is still racing the clock to be cleared to play in the Warriors season opener against Canterbury at Mt Smart Stadium on March 16.

Back-up hooker Nathaniel Roache made an impressive comeback in last Friday's trial win over Melbourne but Kearney will be relieved to have both players on deck for the upcoming campaign.

There is always the possibility of course that Luke could earn another contract extension if he can replicate last year's form and dispel any concerns over his shoulder and long-term health.