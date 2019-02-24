The Tall Blacks have fallen short in their final FIBA World Cup qualifying match against Jordan.

Going down 86-80 less than two days after claiming their tenth consecutive World Cup qualifying victory with a win over Lebanon, Paul Henare's Tall Blacks let the opportunity to secure the No 1 seed out of Asia slip.

It was a tightly contested affair with the Tall Blacks ahead 19-16 at the first break before New Zealand allowed Jordan to pull ahead with a slim lead at halftime.

Tall Blacks head coach Paul Henare. Photo / Getty

Just a single point behind in the dying minutes of the clash, New Zealand had their chance to steal the win. But without the services of veterans Mika Vukona, Reuben Te Rangi and Alex Pledger, who were all released following Saturday's victory, the Tall Blacks suffered in their endgame execution.

Point guard Shea Ili impressed for the New Zealand side with 16 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists, while Corey Webster added 18 points, 7 assists and 3 triples.

The World Cup draw will take place next month in Shenzhen with the eight qualified teams out of Asia being China, Australia, New Zealand, Korea, Japan, Iran, the Philippines and Jordan.