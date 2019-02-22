Disgraced NRL star Ben Barba has been spotted at his new job - as a tradie.

The former Dally M and Premiership winner has begun his new career as a tradesman, with the Daily Mail snapping photos of Barba working in a metal workshop in Queensland.

EXCLUSIVE: We found disgraced footy star Ben Barba working at his new job in a metal workshop - after losing his $300,000-a-year NRL contract https://t.co/KKZgmegZGk via @DailyMailAU — josh hanrahan (@jhanra11) February 22, 2019

Barba, who has earned millions in his league career, had his lucrative contract with the North Queensland Cowboys torn up earlier this month in relation to an incident at a Townsville casino, the same day the 29-year-old was officially unveiled as fullback for the Indigenous All Stars.

The controversial playmaker, who was once named the best player in the game, allegedly attacked his partner and mother of their four daughters, Ainslie Currie. The NRL deregistered Barba following the incident on Australia Day.

NRL Chief executive Todd Greenberg confirmed that the "physical altercation between the player and his partner" had been caught on CCTV and said there was no place left for him in the game.

"His registration with the game is no longer and I can't see a time, at any time in the future, that he'll be welcomed back," Greenberg said.

"What I am going to say is that in the jurisdiction that I uphold, there's no place for him. It's probably time for Ben to find a new vocation."

As it turns out, he has done just that, with Amanda Doull, the manager of Statewide Sales and Service, telling the Daily Mail that a family member had helped to get Barba the job, which has an average salary of approximately $20 an hour - a far cry from what Barba has, and was set to earn, in the NRL.

His partner Currie was also spotted picking Barba up from work, with the pair reportedly moving back in home with Barba's parents.