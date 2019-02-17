The best and worst from the opening round of Super Rugby.

BACK OF THE WEEK

Braydon Ennor - Crusaders

Ennor, only 21, is normally an outside back but he played centre against the Blues and on this effort, he could push Jack Goodhue for the red and black No13 jersey and possibly demand higher honours. He has extreme pace but also excellent power and game awareness. One to watch.

FORWARD OF THE WEEK

Akira Ioane - Blues

It says something when your No8 is your main attacking threat, but such is Ioane's talent. Few other loose forwards could have scored his try in the second half when he galloped in from 30m. It was typical Ioane, celebrating his 50th game for the Blues. More of this and he could be something special.

Hurricanes hang on for nail-biting win

WORLD CUP WATCH

Ma'a Nonu - Blues

The 36-year-old is back and the verdict is...he was pretty good. Nonu ran over the top of Richie Mo'unga and sent Jordan Taufua into next week with a huge hit on the sideline to prove that the power and desire is still there. Not sure about the pace but the signs are promising.

Advertisement

UPS

Quade Cooper

Unable to make Super Rugby with the Reds, Cooper has settled into his new home in the Rebels halves perfectly. Cooper put in a huge shift during his side's win over the Brumbies in Canberra on Friday night.

Blues blow it: Crusaders cling on to thrilling win

Anton Lienert-Brown

Stepping up as one of the leaders in the Chiefs squad this year, Lienert-Brown was a force for the Chiefs from the outset. His ability to beat defenders and put supporting players in space led to two of the Chiefs tries, he made all nine of his tackles, and showed he's comfortable putting his foot to the ball when needed.

Highlanders overcome red card in thrilling win

DOWNS

Richie Mo'unga

It wasn't an ideal start to the year for Mo'unga, who was wayward on all three of his shots at goal, missed five tackles, conceded a couple of turnovers and didn't have much of an impact in the Crusaders attack. He can only improve.

Waratahs

Allowed a try inside the final five minutes, missed a game-winning penalty, failed to capitalise on great territory throughout the game and had double figure turnovers. The game against the Hurricanes was one the Waratahs really should have won.