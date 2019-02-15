A disallowed try and a late red card haven't stopped the Highlanders from stunning the Chiefs in their Super Rugby opener in Hamilton.

The Highlanders took a 30-27 win on Friday night, but it was two refereeing decisions that will have people talking around the water cooler on Monday.

It took less than three minutes for the first controversial refereeing decision of the season, with Highlanders hooker Liam Coltman appearing to have scored the first try of the night. Referee Glen Jackson sent it upstairs as a try, only to have TMO Nick Briant rule the effort to have been held up.

Later in the game, with the side behind on the scoreboard, Sio Tomkinson was sent from the pitch inside the final 15 minutes for a no-arms tackle on Chiefs lock Brodie Retallick.

There didn't look to be a lot in the collision, but after a delay in play, the decision was made that it was a red card offence.

"You've made no attempt to wrap him. You've used your shoulder and it's direct to the head so, for you, it's a red card," referee Glen Jackson explained to Tomkinson before showing him the card.

It was a strange start to the season, with the Chiefs feeling the effects before the season had even started.

Last year, they had to deal with all six of their contracted props being unavailable early in the season. This year, they went into the opening round without their original four first five-eighths available.

Yet running Orbyn Leger - a midfielder on debut for the Chiefs - in the No.10 jersey worked a treat for the hosts.

Leger starred for the Chiefs with the keys to the offence in his hands, showing a deft kicking game and playing some smart football. While there were questions raised over the selection coming into the match with Damian McKenzie, Marty McKenzie, Jack Debreczeni and Tiaan Falcon all out, Leger quickly silenced all concerns in what was a true spectacle of 'round one football'.

From shocking attempts at goal, terrible passes going astray and gaps opening up all over the field, there was no shortage of entertainment from start to finish for the 12,238 in attendance.

Tevita Li of the Highlanders. Photo / Photosport

After Coltman's early effort was disallowed, the Chiefs kept welcoming the visitors back into their territory and were eventually made to pay when lock Pari Pari Parkinson barged over from close range in the 14th minute. To that point, the Highlanders had 75 per cent of the football and almost all of the territory in their favour, but the try seemed to kick some life into the hosts.

Loose forward Tyler Ardron crossed for the Chiefs first points just moments later, making an easy run from the back of a scrum five metres from the Highlanders line. It was just reward for the No.8, who charged down an attempted clearance to force Matt Faddes to fumble the ball past his own dead ball line.

The Chiefs were in almost immediately afterwards when winger Bailyn Sullivan regathered a chip and chase to see prop Angus Ta'avao scoot over from the next phase. Etene Nanai-Seturo also got among the points in the first half, finishing from a beautiful offload from Nathan Harris.

Ahead by nine at halftime, the Chiefs went on with the job. Leger connected with Nanai-Seturo on a pinpoint cross field kick for the first points of the half, giving the Chiefs a comfortable lead.

The Highlanders, on the other hand, looked happy to eat into the deficit from the kicking tee, until a bust from Tyrel Lomax up the middle sent Shannon Frizell over the line, with Josh Ioane's conversion bringing the visitors within four points.

When Tomkinson was sent from the pitch, you might have thought that was it for the Highlanders. However, Aaron Smith scurried over to score inside the final five minutes to steal the win for the visitors.

Highlanders 30 (Pari Pari Parkinson, Shannon Frizell, Aaron Smith tries; Josh Ioane 3 cons, 3 pens)

Chiefs 27 (Etene Nanai-Seturo 2, Tyler Ardron, Angus Ta'avao tries; Brad Weber 2 cons, Stephen Donald pen)