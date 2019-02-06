The most important player on the Warriors roster this season has picked up an injury – but it is not expected to be that serious.

After Australian media reports on Wednesday night, Warriors' CEO Cameron George confirmed that Blake Green has a hamstring strain, which happened in training earlier this week.

It puts Green in some doubt for the Warriors pre-season matches, where they face the Storm (February 22) and the Tigers (March 2nd).

George indicated that the club would waiting on more information and scans but wasn't concerned about Green's status.

Advertisement

"From the early information I don't think it is that serious," said George. "It's one of those things that happens in training but the indications are it won't affect anything for round one".

The 32-year-old Green is almost irreplaceable this year, given the lack of experience in the halves following the departures of Shaun Johnson and Mason Lino.

Former Penrith and Bulldogs rookie Adam Keighran (21) and Junior Kiwis play maker Chanel Harris-Tavita have been vying for a spot outside Green, but both have yet to play in the NRL.

The young duo have a lot of potential, but it would be a daunting assignment to guide a first grade side around the park without some experience beside them.

Green was always unlikely to play the first trial in Geelong against the Storm (February 22), as coach Stephen Kearney has indicated he would use the match in Victoria as an opportunity to give game time to as many youngsters as possible.

But Green would definitely have been earmarked for the game against the Tigers in Whangarei on March 2nd, which is the final hit out before the season starts.