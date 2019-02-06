Blake Green could miss the Warriors' upcoming trials due to injury, according to an Australian media report.

Channel Nine has reported that Green picked up a hamstring strain at training earlier this week.

If confirmed, he is expected to miss the Warriors pre-season matches, though he would likely be available for the NRL season opener against the Bulldogs on March 16.

The 32-year-old Green is arguably the most important player at the Mt Smart club this season, given the lack of experience in the halves following the departures of Shaun Johnson and Mason Lino.

Former Penrith and Bulldogs rookie Adam Keighran (21) and Junior Kiwis play maker Chanel Harris-Tavita have been vying for a spot outside Green, but both have yet to play in the NRL.

The young duo have a lot of potential, but it would be a daunting assignment to guide an NRL side around the park without some experience beside them.

Green was always unlikely to play the first trial in Geelong against the Storm (February 22), as coach Stephen Kearney has indicated he would use the match in Victoria as an opportunity to give game time to as many youngsters as possible.

But Green would definitely have been involved in the game against the Tigers in Whangarei on March 2nd, which is the final hit out before the season starts.

The Herald wasn't able to reach club officials for comment on Wednesday.