Embattled trainers Darren Weir and Jarrod McLean were last night fighting for their right to continue training at their show-cause hearings with Racing Victoria.

The two trainers were given the show-cause order late last week after Racing Victoria issued charges against them both relating to the possession of jiggers, failure to comply with a stewards' order and for bringing racing into disrepute.

The charges arose out of highly publicised raids by the Australian Federal Police at training establishment and private properties in Ballarat and Warrnambool, which resulted in both trainers as well as stable hand Tyson Kermond being arrested and questioned at length by police.

McLean indicated to reporters on arrival that he intended fighting for his right to continue training while Weir remained silent.

While rumours were rife in Australian racing yesterday that Weir was going to hand in his trainer's licence, the convoy of horses leaving his stables continued.

Chris Waller became the new trainer of group two-winning sprinter Nature Strip on Friday and Sydney's premier horseman is also now the new trainer of another group two winner, Ringerdingding.

The 3-year-old colt ended last prep by winning the $250,000 Sandown Guineas (1600m) at Sandown Hillside on November 17. McLean has lost his only group one winner, Trap For Fools. Caulfield trainer Robert Hickmott confirmed the placement of the Mackinnon Stakes winner Trap For Fools on Friday evening.

Weir has also lost Victoria Derby winner Extra Brut as well as the Futurity Stakes and Manikato Stakes winner Brave Smash.

Extra Brut, Night's Watch, Gailo Chop and Voodoo Lad will remain stablemates with that quartet heading to Ciaron Maher and David Eustace at Caulfield.

On Saturday morning, it was confirmed by owner Clive Smith that Land Of Plenty will also shift to Maher and Eustace to continue his preparation towards the All-Star Mile.

Brave Smash is off to Kris Lees at Newcastle, the 2-year-old Golden Slipper-bound colt Yes Yes Yes has already been transferred to Waller's Rosehill stables.

Lindsay Park will be the new trainer for the Thousand Guineas-winner, Amphitrite, who is currently in the top 10 in voting for March's All-Star Mile.

Prime Thoroughbreds have confirmed to owners that Banachek, Invincible Amici and Nussink will now be trained by Patrick Payne.

Summary of movements:

• Chris Waller: Nature Strip, Theanswermyfriend, Yes Yes Yes, Hulk, Ringerdingding

• Robert Hickmott: Trap For Fools

• Kris Lees: Brave Smash

• Ciaron Maher and David Eustace: Extra Brut, Night's Watch, Land Of Plenty, Gailo Chop, Voodoo Lad

• Lindsay Park: Amphitrite, Hawkshot, Chauffeur

• Patrick Payne: Banachek, Invincible Amici, Nussink

• Archie Alexander: Gallic Chieftain

• Simon Miller: Whispering Brook

• Matt Cumani: Declares War.