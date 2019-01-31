Four Warriors have been included in the New Zealand Maori Kiwis team named on Friday, while highly rated Queensland star Kalyn Ponga will also turn out for the Stacey Jones-coached team.

Tohu Harris, Peta Hiku, Adam Blair and Gerard Beale have been selected for the side, who will take on the Australian Indigenous All-Stars in Melbourne on February 15.

Though participation in such pre-season games it is always a double edged sword, given the risk of injury, it will also provide the quartet with a match of near-NRL intensity a month out from the season kickoff.

Ponga is the one that got away for local league fans.

Born in Western Australia, he was eligible to represent this country, as both his parents are New Zealanders.

He lived in Palmerston North between the ages of eight and 13, and was a standout in many different sports, before moving back across the Tasman. Ponga was chased by New Zealand Rugby League, and brought into Kiwis camps in 2015 and 2016 but declared his allegiance to Queensland State of Origin (and Australia) last January.

Kangaroo's winger Dane Gagai has also been named on the wing for the Maori after electing to represent his mother's heritage. He had previously represented the Indigenous All-Stars between 2015-17.

The most controversial selection is probably James Tamou. Tamou represented New Zealand Maori until 2011, and had been part of several Kiwis train on squads, before switching to the Kangaroos in 2012 after being offered a New South Wales Origin spot by then Blues coach Ricky Stuart.

The 30-year-old has played 12 tests for Australia and has also made 14 appearances for New South Wales.

A fourth Australian-aligned player in the Maori squad is Cowboys prop Jordan McLean.

The team also includes former Kiwis captain Jesse Bromwich, Storm teammate Brandon Smith and Titans back rower Kevin Proctor.

The Indigenous All-Stars side features Roosters centre Latrell Mitchell, Sharks prop Andrew Fifita, Broncos flyer James Roberts and Penrith utility Tyrone Peachey.

Laurie Daley's team also includes Ben Barba, who will return to the NRL this year with the Cowboys after two years in the British Super League.

New Zealand Maori Kiwis

Peta HikuNew Zealand Warriors

Dane Gagai South Sydney Rabbitohs

Esan MarstersWests Tigers

Dean Whare Penrith Panthers

Jordan Kahu Brisbane Broncos

Kalyn PongaNewcastle Knights

Jahrome HughesMelbourne Storm

Jesse Bromwich Melbourne Storm

Brandon SmithMelbourne Storm

Jordan McLean North Queensland Cowboys

Kevin Proctor Gold Coast Titans

Tohu Harris New Zealand Warriors

Adam Blair New Zealand Warriors

Interchange

Danny LeviNewcastle Knights

Brad TakairangiParramatta Eels

James Fisher-HarrisPenrith Panthers

James TamouPenrith Panthers

Gerard BealeNew Zealand Warriors

Corey Harawira-Naera Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs

Joseph TapineCanberra Raiders

Australian Indigenous All-Stars

Ben BarbaNorth Queensland Cowboys

Blake FergusonParramatta Eels

Latrell MitchellSydney Roosters

James RobertsBrisbane Broncos

Josh Addo-CarrMelbourne Storm

Cody WalkerSouth Sydney Rabbitohs

Tyrone RobertsGold Coast Titans

Andrew FifitaCronulla Sharks

Nathan PeatsGold Coast Titans

Ryan James*Gold Coast Titans

David FifitaBrisbane Broncos

Adam ElliottCanterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs

Tyrone PeacheyGold Coast Titans

Interchange

Will ChambersMelbourne Storm

Leilani LatuGold Coast Titans

Chris SmithCanterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs

Alex JohnstonSouth Sydney Rabbitohs

Jesse RamienNewcastle Knights

Tyrell FuimaonoPenrith Panthers

Kotoni StaggsBrisbane Broncos

*Injured. Replacement TBA.