Four Warriors have been included in the New Zealand Maori Kiwis team named on Friday, while highly rated Queensland star Kalyn Ponga will also turn out for the Stacey Jones-coached team.
Tohu Harris, Peta Hiku, Adam Blair and Gerard Beale have been selected for the side, who will take on the Australian Indigenous All-Stars in Melbourne on February 15.
Though participation in such pre-season games it is always a double edged sword, given the risk of injury, it will also provide the quartet with a match of near-NRL intensity a month out from the season kickoff.
Ponga is the one that got away for local league fans.
Born in Western Australia, he was eligible to represent this country, as both his parents are New Zealanders.
He lived in Palmerston North between the ages of eight and 13, and was a standout in many different sports, before moving back across the Tasman. Ponga was chased by New Zealand Rugby League, and brought into Kiwis camps in 2015 and 2016 but declared his allegiance to Queensland State of Origin (and Australia) last January.
Kangaroo's winger Dane Gagai has also been named on the wing for the Maori after electing to represent his mother's heritage. He had previously represented the Indigenous All-Stars between 2015-17.
The most controversial selection is probably James Tamou. Tamou represented New Zealand Maori until 2011, and had been part of several Kiwis train on squads, before switching to the Kangaroos in 2012 after being offered a New South Wales Origin spot by then Blues coach Ricky Stuart.
The 30-year-old has played 12 tests for Australia and has also made 14 appearances for New South Wales.
A fourth Australian-aligned player in the Maori squad is Cowboys prop Jordan McLean.
The team also includes former Kiwis captain Jesse Bromwich, Storm teammate Brandon Smith and Titans back rower Kevin Proctor.
The Indigenous All-Stars side features Roosters centre Latrell Mitchell, Sharks prop Andrew Fifita, Broncos flyer James Roberts and Penrith utility Tyrone Peachey.
Laurie Daley's team also includes Ben Barba, who will return to the NRL this year with the Cowboys after two years in the British Super League.
New Zealand Maori Kiwis
Peta HikuNew Zealand Warriors
Dane Gagai South Sydney Rabbitohs
Esan MarstersWests Tigers
Dean Whare Penrith Panthers
Jordan Kahu Brisbane Broncos
Kalyn PongaNewcastle Knights
Jahrome HughesMelbourne Storm
Jesse Bromwich Melbourne Storm
Brandon SmithMelbourne Storm
Jordan McLean North Queensland Cowboys
Kevin Proctor Gold Coast Titans
Tohu Harris New Zealand Warriors
Adam Blair New Zealand Warriors
Interchange
Danny LeviNewcastle Knights
Brad TakairangiParramatta Eels
James Fisher-HarrisPenrith Panthers
James TamouPenrith Panthers
Gerard BealeNew Zealand Warriors
Corey Harawira-Naera Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs
Joseph TapineCanberra Raiders
Australian Indigenous All-Stars
Ben BarbaNorth Queensland Cowboys
Blake FergusonParramatta Eels
Latrell MitchellSydney Roosters
James RobertsBrisbane Broncos
Josh Addo-CarrMelbourne Storm
Cody WalkerSouth Sydney Rabbitohs
Tyrone RobertsGold Coast Titans
Andrew FifitaCronulla Sharks
Nathan PeatsGold Coast Titans
Ryan James*Gold Coast Titans
David FifitaBrisbane Broncos
Adam ElliottCanterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs
Tyrone PeacheyGold Coast Titans
Interchange
Will ChambersMelbourne Storm
Leilani LatuGold Coast Titans
Chris SmithCanterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs
Alex JohnstonSouth Sydney Rabbitohs
Jesse RamienNewcastle Knights
Tyrell FuimaonoPenrith Panthers
Kotoni StaggsBrisbane Broncos
*Injured. Replacement TBA.