Cambridge trainer Stephen Marsh is thrilled with his Gr.3 Woburn Farm Classic contenders Scotch and Chiaretta but less than pleased with their draws for tomorrow's $70,000, 1200m New Plymouth two-year-old feature.

Chiaretto drew barrier 10 of 11, while last-start course winner Scotch drew only marginally better in eight.

"The draws are horrible. I couldn't believe they both drew wide," Marsh said. "Chiaretta will go back from out there and hopefully she can be hitting the line strongly but Scotch has more tactical speed and can take up a handy position, but the draw won't make that easy."

Despite the awkward draws, TAB bookmakers have installed Scotch and Chiaretta as the third and fourth favourites for the Woburn Farm Classic at $4.80 and $6 respectively in a market headed by the Jamie Richards-trained debutante Folk Dress at $4 and the Roger James-trained Hasstobegood at $4.50.

Advertisement

"They are both very well," Marsh said. "They both trialled brilliantly at Matamata.

"Scotch won nicely at New Plymouth and his trial was super.

"He's come ahead in leaps and bounds. He was still green in that first race and didn't know what it was all about but he'll be better for that experience.

"We like Chiaretta too. She was second to Appellant at Ellerslie on debut and that horse was unlucky not to have finished closer in the Karaka Million, so that form looks good too."

Marsh has fillies Southern Queen and Kiwianna slated for Saturday's Listed Fasttrack Insurance Oaks Prelude (1800m), while Masu is also down to race on the undercard.

● Three-year-old Jakkalberry filly Jakkalbomb asserted herself as a Classic contender this season after her impressive runner-up performance behind Secret Allure in the Gr.3 Desert Gold Stakes (1600m) at Trentham on January 19.

The Janelle Millar-trained runner is being set for a tilt at the Gr.1 New Zealand Oaks (2400m) in March and will take her next step on that path when she competes in the Oaks Prelude (1800m) at New Plymouth tomorrow. "I was very happy with her (run at Trentham)," Millar said. "Apart from her just about falling at the start and running greenly at the end, but she didn't get a great trip."



Millar said her filly has thrived since her run at Trentham and believes Jakkalbomb should put in a good showing on her home track tomorrow, despite drawing the outside barrier in the 14 horse field.

"She has progressed really well, the trip didn't bother her," she said. "Being that young and her first trip away, she did really well.



"I am really disappointed about the draw, but in saying that our aim is getting her to the Oaks, so more experience being out will help her chances."

Millar has a big rap on her filly and believes the way she is progressing Jakkalbomb will be very competitive in the New Zealand Oaks come March.



"She has got an amazing turn of foot. She always finishes really strongly to the line. We don't know if she is going to stay the 2400m, but how many three-year-old fillies do?"



Millar believes her filly is the horse to beat but is cautious about the shorter straight at New Plymouth as well as her charge's outside barrier.



"She does need to balance up before she really lets down. But in saying that, I do think she is the class act in the field and that's if she can overcome the big draw."

Jakkalbomb will have one more lead-in race into the Oaks after tomorrow, which is likely to be the Gr.2 Little Avondale Lowland Stakes (2100m) at Hastings on February 27.

● Victoria's racing integrity boss Jamie Stier says he expects the investigation surrounding champion trainer Darren Weir to progress as swiftly as possible, but remains cautious about making information public.

Weir and two other men were arrested on Wednesday morning after Racing Victoria integrity staff and officers from Victoria Police's sports integrity unit raided properties at Warrnambool and Ballarat, finding four electrical devices commonly known as jiggers, an unregistered firearm and a small amount of cocaine.

The men were released without charge later in the day, with RV and police saying the investigation was ongoing.

- NZ Racing Desk, The Informant