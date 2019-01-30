WARNING: DISTRESSING CONTENT

Dramatic footage has emerged of Luke O'Donnell being tasered by police after six officers failed to subdue the 38-year-old former NRL star in Australia last year.

O'Donnell was arrested in June last year, after reportedly holding a knife to his own throat and hanging out of the window of his third-floor Clovelly apartment.

The former test and State of Origin player was yesterday convicted on four charges - including assaulting a female police officer.

O'Donnell, who also represented the Wests Tigers, Cowboys and Roosters, was arrested after his parents called the police over his "erratic" behaviour.

In the footage, obtained by Sydney's Daily Telegraph, O'Donnell can be seen arguing with officers while his parents and girlfriend try to calm him down.

Luke O'Donnell retired from rugby league in December 2013. Photo / Photosport

"Listen here you c**t you're not putting handcuffs on me I'll f**king smash the f**k out of you get off me," he says.

"C**t get off me, go back to Goulburn police school you p**ck."

O'Donnell is finally tasered when he becomes too aggressive.

The lock and second-rower has reportedly struggled to adjust to life since retiring in December 2013 and has been diagnosed with major depression.

He was fined $1,600 and placed on a one-year community corrections order, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youth services: (06) 3555 906

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• The Word

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• CASPER Suicide Prevention

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.